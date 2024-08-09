An imagination is a wonderful thing. By now, Steelers fans can probably already envision Brandon Aiyuk, clad in black and gold, scoring the game-winning touchdown that delivers the franchise's seventh Super Bowl title.

Adding Aiyuk to the Steelers' roster could possibly lead to such dreams becoming a reality. Pittsburgh's roster is already better than last year's 10-7 outfit, and the 49ers' talented receiver could be the player the Steelers need to make a legitimate run at the Super Bowl.

As good as this all sounds, the recent holdups regarding a possible trade for Aiyuk have created an opportunity for some reflection, and the results of said reflections lead me to believe that the Steelers may be better off without Aiyuk.

In order, here are the reasons why passing on Aiyuk might be the better play for the Steelers in 2024 and beyond.

1. Not worth the cost

By now, it's clear that the 49ers want a king's ransom for Aiyuk. Really, this was somewhat made clear during April's draft, when the Steelers were reportedly unwilling to meet the 49ers' requests in a trade that would have included either Aiyuk or fellow 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel.

The passing months haven't cooled the 49ers' jets when it comes to getting max value in a trade involving Aiyuk. Recent reports are suggesting that the 49ers want multiple first-round picks in addition to a wideout capable of replacing Aiyuk. I don't know about you, but that seems like a lot of capital for a player with zero Pro Bowls on his resume.

There's also the financial commitment the Steelers would have to make to Aiyuk, who surely wants a contract that will make him among the league's top-paid players at his position. That'll surely create problems down the road, when the Steelers are inevitably faced with the prospect of paying two receivers top dollar.

2. Steelers already have a No. 1 WR

The Steelers already have a bona fide No. 1 receiver in George Pickens, who based on his exploits during the first two weeks of training camp appears primed to have his best season yet. The third-year wideout has extremely lofty goals for himself.

"I'm just trying to be the greatest," Pickens told me following Pittsburgh's second training camp practice.

In the same interview, Pickens gave a clear answer when asked if the Steelers need to bring in reinforcements at receiver (i.e. Aiyuk).

"Nah, I think we're good enough," Pickens said.

George Pickens PIT • WR • #14 TAR 106 REC 63 REC YDs 1140 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

It's early, but it appears that Pickens may be right in his assessment. Veteran Van Jefferson has impressed basically everyone with the work he's done in camp. Rookie Roman Wilson was also showing his potential before being temporarily sidelined with an injury. Fellow wideout Calvin Austin III has also enjoyed a solid camp.

Could the team use more depth? Probably. But that question will be answered during the preseason, when Pittsburgh's less heralded wideouts (a group that includes veteran Scotty Miller) get a chance to show what they can do. That's why the preseason still matters.

The Steelers also have other pass catchers at other positions. Running back Jaylen Warren finished second on the team last season with 61 receptions. Pat Freiermuth caught seven touchdown passes as a rookie in 2021 and is expected to again be a focus in the red zone in 2024. Fellow tight ends Connor Heyward and Darnell Washington will also likely see increased roles in Arthur Smith's offense.

Back to Pickens for a second. While the Steelers lost a solid wideout when they traded Diontae Johnson to the Panthers, it seems that his departure has given Pickens the opportunity to grow as a leader among Pittsburgh's receiving corps. Pickens appears to have taken advantage of that opportunity, but one wonders what would happen to the harmony of the Steelers' receiving room if Aiyuk is added into the mix.

3. Patience is a virtue

In some ways, the Steelers' current pursuit of Aiyuk is similar to a gambler chasing their bets. Pittsburgh gambled by trading Johnson, and paid for it by not replacing him with another proven veteran wideout. But is selling the farm to get Aiyuk the best way to rectify the situation?

As already noted, the Steelers already have a No. 1 wideout in Pickens. What Pittsburgh needs is a solid No. 2 option that will give Pickens more room to operate. There does not appear to be any outside options regarding a player like that currently, but who's to say that a relatively affordable, solid No. 2 wideout won't be available some other time between now and Nov. 5, the league's trade deadline?

As is the case every year around that time, good players will be available via a trade from teams that are looking to be sellers. Pittsburgh could end up getting a good wideout at a good price with half a season left to play. By then, the Steelers will know whether or not outside receiver help is needed.

There's also the chance that a better trade option arises much sooner than that, especially as teams go through the preseason. The Broncos, a team that on paper appears to have depth at wideout, might be willing to part ways with one of their receivers for the right price (Tim Patrick is a possible candidate here if he proves that he is healthy).

Pittsburgh could even pursue Aiyuk sometime a little later down the road. Really, the Steelers hold the leverage in this situation. The longer they wait, the more likely it is that the 49ers lessen their trade demands, unless another team decides to swoop in out of nowhere. And if that were to happen, the Steelers wouldn't be any worse off than they are now. And they may end up being better off in the long run.