Things did not go very well for Josh McDaniels in his first go-round as a head coach. He went just 11-17 with the Denver Broncos, and his management of the roster came under question. He's getting his second chance as a head coach more than a decade later, and according to at least one player, things are going to be different this time.

Running back Brandon Bolden, who spent his entire career in New England with McDaniels at the helm of the offense, is now in Las Vegas with the Raiders. And he says that rather than trying to emulate Bill Belichick, as he did in his previous stint as a head coach, McDaniels is just being himself.

"This is something totally different," Bolden said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Josh is going to put his own spin on things. Are there a few things we learned along the way because I was there with him a lot of that time? Sure. But we're not trying to be New England. We're the Las Vegas Raiders, and that's what we're going to play as."

One notable difference between this time and last is that McDaniels brought former Patriots executive Dave Ziegler with him to Las Vegas, and Ziegler will serve as general manager, allowing the two of them to shape the roster together, rather than having McDaniels control everything while he's coaching the team. That should allow McDaniels to focus on putting the players on the roster in the best position to succeed, rather than having to figure out the best way to build the 53-man team that he'll take to the field on Sundays.