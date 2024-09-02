PHILADELPHIA -- Brandon Graham is soaking in everything that pertains to his final NFL season. After 15 seasons, Graham is stepping away from the game at the conclusion of the year -- leaving the NFL on his own terms.

The 36-year-old Graham, with some gray on his beard, is cherishing every moment that comes with his final year. Friday's game against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil is Graham's final Week 1, playing against the same team Graham faced in his first game with the Eagles back in 2010.

"It's crazy. The first game of the season my first year, 2010, Kelly Green, we had throwback (jerseys), and that as my first year playing against Aaron Rodgers, Packers. Now my last year, first game, and we're going somewhere I've never been before, first game, 15 years later, I'm playing the Packers again on my way out," Graham said. "Hopefully it don't end the way it did my 2010 year. But I'm excited. I know this team, we've been working all camp and we can't wait to go out and show what we've been doing."

The Eagles lost that 2010 opener against the Packers, a game which they rallied in the second half after Michael Vick replaced an injured Kevin Kolb after halftime -- the start of Vick's comeback season in the NFL. That was a memorable season opener, but not one Graham pointed out as his favorite.

In fact, Graham didn't point out a favorite season opener at all. We'll likely never know either.

"It's gonna be me smiling as always," Graham said. "Time is flying as you know. We're here already, but I think for me it's more about just about breathing it all in, remembering the views, remembering the conversations that just happen naturally and just be the best me I can be.

"Then hopefully when we're holding that trophy at the end I can always reminisce and think about every detail of it."

If Graham wants a position on the Eagles after he steps away from football, he'll get it. He's not sure what position he wants to take, as that will be a conversation he'll have with the brass after the season.

"When I'm done my locker room is going to be over there by [Jason] Kelce, right next to him and we'll be doing stuff upstairs rather than in here," Graham said. "That's not official. I'm just speaking. Who knows?

"I don't know what my future holds, for real. It's an option for sure. I just want to be a part of this team because we have a good thing going right now and I want to make sure I give everything I can even as a player or whatever I mean to this organization after. I'm just speaking future because I know I want to be a part of it."