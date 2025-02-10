NEW ORLEANS -- Brandon Graham, in his 15th NFL season, is going out with another Super Bowl championship ... if the Philadelphia Eagles legend chooses to go out, of course. After the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX, Graham wouldn't commit to retiring on the spot despite saying ahead of the season that he originally planned to play 15 years in the league.

However, he did share what he wants to do within the Eagles organization when he does decide to hang up his cleats for good.

"Let me tell you: I wanna learn as much as I can. If you want an intern coming in, I wanna learn under Howie [Roseman, Eagles general manager]," Graham said after the Super Bowl win. "We got something special going on. We got the secret sauce.

"I wanna be a part of every little thing. That's why, even if I am done [playing], I'm not done with this organization. I'm gonna be here somehow, someway. I'm gonna figure out where my place at."

Should Graham ultimately decide to retire on a high note, the 36-year old pass rusher believes a future in the front office is his best bet. Now, he has figured out which avenue he wants to take and how he plans to affect the organization while remaining in the city of Philadelphia.

"I'm gonna make sure I keep motivating the guys," he said. "I'm thankful that we got some young guys that are gonna be here. I don't know how [Roseman will] keep them all, but he'll figure out a way."

The second Super Bowl championship for Graham was more special then the first. Not because he gets to celebrate in New Orleans instead of Minnesota, but rather because it creates the opportunity for him to hang up his cleats after receiving a ring.

Graham hinted that retirement is indeed on the table.

"I felt like Jerome Bettis, the year he went out in Detroit," Graham said. "I feel like, getting a two piece for Philly? We should be going for three, but you know what? I'll take my two. I can't wait to celebrate in Philly."