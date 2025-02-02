PHILADELPHIA -- Brandon Graham didn't think he was going to play another football game again.

The optimistic Graham wanted to come back to the Philadelphia Eagles if it was a possibility, yet had to face the realization his 15th season was going to end with an injury. A torn triceps in late November typically ends a season, no matter how far a team goes in the playoffs.

Not for Graham. He saw a window to return and took advice from former Eagles defensive tackle Hollis Thomas, who suffered the same injury Graham did back in 2008 with the New Orleans Saints. Thomas was actually placed on injured reserve and ruled out for the season when he suffered the injury in training camp. Only he defied the odds and came back after being waived with an injury settlement in September, re-signing with the Saints in November and playing eight games.

If Thomas could do it, so could Graham.

"Hollis came back in two-and-a-half months," Graham said. "I was like 'Man I'm at two-and-a-half (months) right now.'"

Graham admitted the process was sped up over the last couple weeks knowing the Eagles had an opportunity to reach the Super Bowl. He just wanted to give himself a chance to play, even if the Eagles wouldn't have given him the clearance.

The Eagles gave Graham that opportunity by opening up his 21-day practice window earlier this week, allowing him to prepare as if he's playing the Super Bowl. Graham was limited in this week's practice, but signs indicate he's trending in the direction of playing.

"Right now I don't feel sore at all," Graham said. "I feel regular, but you now how that goes. I gotta see how it goes (later in week)."

How will the Eagles make the determination Graham is going to suit up in Super Bowl LIX?

"It's them (the coaches) seeing me every day," Graham said "Really they just wanna see if there's a drop off or anything. They really just wanna see what I can do and I think I showed them a little bit more. Today was a really good one."

Graham has repeatedly said year 15 would be his final season, but has opened the door for potentially returning for a 16th year. Is Super Bowl LIX the finale?

"Let's go win," Graham said with a smile. "Then we'll talk about it."