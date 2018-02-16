Brandon Graham wants Eagles to give him a new contract, one he probably deserves

The Philadelphia Eagles would not be Super Bowl winners without the services of defensive end Brandon Graham, and not just because he made the most important defensive play of the game when he strip-sacked Tom Brady on the Patriots' next-to-last drive.

Graham, the Eagles' 2010 first-round pick, is heading into the final year of his second contract with the team and is ready to be paid again.

He pulled no punches in an interview with NBC Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro, saying he wants to be in Philly for life, but he also wants to make as much money while he can.

"For me, it's all about getting as much as you can while you can play because when it's over, it's over. I know Howie (Roseman) and those guys, if they want me here, they're going to make sure that they get me here. For me, I want to be here," Graham said. "Everybody knows I want to be here. They see the passion I have and I'm happy to be able to bring the trophy back to Philly.

"Now, it's just all about just making sense, just getting me protected for the future. Because obviously I want to retire here and I know I'm going to retire here because I've been here a long time. I would love to retire here. It's all on what they want to do. I'm just going to embrace it, whatever it is."

The two sides were working on a deal midway through the season, but nothing came to fruition. Graham's last deal was an absolute steal in hindsight: a four-year deal worth $26 million with $14 million guaranteed. At the time, it was a surprising contract because Graham wasn't necessarily a full-time player for the Eagles.

Now the deal looks like a stroke of brilliance from the Eagles, who managed to lock down an emerging defender in his prime at a below-market rate before he actually blew up. Graham has been one of the NFL's best pressure guys off the edge the last two years and registered a career high 9.5 sacks last season, not counting the one that helped to seal the franchise's first ever Super Bowl victory.

Graham is the fourth-highest paid defensive lineman on the Eagles. But he is also 29 and he will turn 30 in April. The Eagles could control him at a cost-effective amount over the next two years under his current contract and a franchise tag.

But there's an argument to be made they should extend him now. As Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com notes, Graham has low mileage on his tires relative to most 29-year-old defensive linemen. By approaching Graham with a new offer now, the Eagles would be bridging a goodwill gap and could potentially talk him into taking team-friendly deal.

Or maybe he won't take it. That could be why the Eagles and Graham didn't hammer out a deal in the middle of the year. Either way it's something he clearly wants and something the Eagles should explore this offseason.