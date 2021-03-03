Brandon Graham has long said he wanted to remain with the Philadelphia Eagles throughout his career. As the franchise enters a rebuild that may take several seasons before the team becomes competitive, Graham isn't about to bail on the team that drafted him.

No matter the situation, Graham wants to remain in Philadelphia.

"I don't want to go anywhere," Graham said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. "I know I don't have long, but I know for me, I'm here in Philly. So when I'm (retired, I'm) either going to be working here or doing something in Philly to stay connected to the team. I don't want to mess that up by just dipping out when things got a little tough. But who knows how it's gonna go this year? Jalen (Hurts) might go in there and rock our world and lead this team down a road that I feel we could (go)."

Graham is the longest tenured player on the Eagles, set to enter his 12th season with the team. A first-round pick in 2010, Graham is fourth on the franchise's all-time sack list (59) and is tied for third in forced fumbles (19) while ranking third in quarterback hits (123). Only Reggie White, Trent Cole, and Clyde Simmons have more sacks in an Eagles uniform than Graham.

Even though Graham doesn't want to leave, his status with the team will be in question with the Eagles looking to get under the salary cap. Graham is entering the final year of his contract and has a cap number of $17.928 million for 2021, but the Eagles only save $716,000 if they release him as a pre-June 1 cut ($13 million if Graham is designated as a post-June 1 cut).

Graham finished with 46 tackles, eight sacks, 16 quarterback hits, and 29 pressures last season. He had just nine pressures and one sacks over his last seven games -- and will be 33 years old in April. The Eagles have a case to move on from the edge rusher that forced the fumble on Tom Brady that sealed the Super Bowl LII victory, but that's not want Graham wants.

He'd rather finish his career in Philadelphia.

"I want to see it through," Graham said. "I'm gonna stay dedicated to the team as always and hopefully they ride with me until the wheels fall off."