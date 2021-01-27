Tom Brady has revitalized the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise in just one season, as they are set to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in less than two weeks. He had to overcome several obstacles this year, as the Buccaneers had to win three straight postseason games on the road to win the NFC, which made it the first time Brady has reached the Super Bowl when he had to play in the wild-card round. One of Brady's former rivals knows what it's like to pull off four straight postseason upsets as the underdog, and he revealed that he's actually rooting for Brady this time around.

Former New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs joined the "All Things Covered podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden" and touched on multiple topics, including what it was like to be a part of the "Patriot killers." Jacobs and the Giants handed Brady his first two Super Bowl losses, but now that Brady is playing with one of Jacobs' former teammates, it's hard for him to root against the Buccaneers.

To hear Jacobs' entire conversation, including his journey to the NFL, the David Tyree catch in the Super Bowl and his 13-year-old 6-foot-3 football-playing son, listen below.

"I look two ways with it," Jacobs said about this year's Super Bowl matchup. "The Eagles are a team I probably hate second-most next to the Dallas Cowboys. They've (beat Brady in the Super Bowl). They've done it, so they wiped that '(Giants are the) only team to beat Tom Brady in a Super Bowl' thing. However, I do have one of my boys I played with in Tampa with Tom Brady in Jason Pierre-Paul. I got Jason Pierre-Paul in Tampa and I got coach (Dave) Merritt who is coaching the DBs in Kansas City with coach (Steve) Spagnuolo, who is the defensive coordinator who was also with the Giants when we beat New England. So I'm kind of torn."

However, since coaches can coach much longer than players can play the game, Jacobs can't help but root for the Buccaneers and his friend in Pierre-Paul.

"I'm going for Tampa, I want Tampa to beat Kansas City and I think it's going to happen," he said.

Not everyone is as confident that we will see a wild card team run the gauntlet and win the Super Bowl, as it hasn't happened in a decade. Jacobs knows it's possible, however, after he and the Giants pulled it off back in the 2007 season and became the first NFC team to win the Super Bowl as a wild card (Jacobs won a second Super Bowl with the 2011 Giants). After defeating the Buccaneers and Cowboys in the first two rounds, the Giants shocked Brett Favre and the Packers in overtime in the NFC Championship game. In Super Bowl XLII, Eli Manning's completion to David Tyree and his touchdown pass moments later to Plaxico Burress gave the Giants a 17-14 upset win over the Patriots. Jacobs admitted it was challenging playing the entire postseason on the road, but said every victory just added to their confidence and, in the end, it was enough to go out and take down an undefeated Patriots team led by the greatest quarterback of all time.

"It was really challenging," said Jacobs. "Nobody never give you a chance to win obviously; going into the game, everybody is going to beat you every week, right? 'They got lucky. It won't happen this week. Oh, they look like they playing pretty good but I don't think they have enough for this week.' Going in everyone else's house and winning the game when you're not supposed to win, that gives you so much more confidence going into the next week."

The 2007 Giants got their first look at Brady, Wes Welker and Randy Moss in the regular-season finale, where New York fell 38-35. Jacobs said that playing the undefeated Patriots close in Week 17 added to their confidence, because they knew they could find a way to out-physical their opponent the next time around.

"We knew one thing going into the playoffs after playing them in Week 17," Jacobs said. "That game helped us, it helped our confidence, it got us where we needed to be mentally to be able to go through the playoffs. I mean, this is the best team in the NFL. We just went into a dogfight with them and we should have won given the fact we had a turnover or two and had some bad clock management.

"We knew coming into the playoffs that the New England Patriots, there was one team that they didn't want to play again and that was the New York Giants."

Interestingly enough, Brady and the Bucs also suffered a three-point loss to the Chiefs in the regular season, so maybe they took away something that could lead them to a victory on Feb. 7.