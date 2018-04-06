Brandon Marshall is at Eli Manning's annual workout but Odell Beckham is seemingly not

Manning is holding his annual series of workouts with his pass-catchers at Duke

Every year, Eli Manning holds a few days' worth of workouts at the Duke University campus where he gets in some throws with his pass-catchers. This year is no different, and the workouts are taking place this week. 

A bunch of Giants skill-position players are out there, as noted by ESPN's Jordan Ranaan. 

By combing through the Instagram accounts of some of those players, we can see that Sterling Shepard, Roger Lewis, and Evan Engram are indeed there, and so are Brandon Marshall and Wayne Gallman. In addition to their pass-catching drills, they found some time to get in some hoops. 

Here's Shepard with a quick dunk: 

Just walked in the gym

A post shared by Sterling Shepard (@sterl_shep3) on

As well as a friendly game of knockout: 

Kash Money Records...🤾🏾‍♂️ (Eli thought he had me)...😂

A post shared by Roger "Otto" Lewis (@ottolewis_) on

You can see Marshall there with the Giants, which is a bit of a surprise given his age and lack of production last season, but also makes the absence of one Odell Beckham even more conspicuous. Beckham has been rumored to be available on the trade block of late, even though the Giants' owner denied that the team is shopping him. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora stated Friday morning that he could see Beckham being traded by draft day. Given his contract situation and his absence from the annual Giant gathering, maybe that's more likely than it appears. 

