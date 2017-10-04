Brandon Marshall refuses to talk about the Giants' 0-4 start to the season
Marshall left the Jets for the Giants because he wanted to avoid this type of losing
Over the summer, before training camp ever started, Brandon Marshall explained why he left the New York Jets for the New York Giants.
"I just knew I couldn't be in that environment. I think everyone knows the type of personality I am at this point in my career," Marshall said, during a CBS radio appearance. "I wouldn't have made it through an entire season knowing that we didn't have a chance. That's all you want as a player. You just want a chance."
Two and a half months later, the Jets are a surprising 2-2 while the Giants are mired in an 0-4 hole and seem unlikely to contend in the NFC East. It looks like 2017 will be the 12th straight season that Marshall is at home during the playoffs rather than on the field. But Marshall isn't interested in talking about that.
"I don't want to spend my time talking about what we did in Week 1, Week 2, Week 3, Week 4. If we do that we're not going to get out of the hole that we've dug," Marshall said, per the New York Daily News. "I'm moving on. So I respectfully decline any questions about culture, any questions about our losing streak, my play — my play hasn't been where I wanted it to be, I need to pick it up — but I'm not going to waste time talking about a losing environment."
Marshall himself has gotten going a little bit the last couple weeks with 14 catches for 112 yards, but the Giants still haven't managed to snag themselves a victory. They square off with the 0-4 Chargers this Sunday, and one of the two teams has to get their first win.
The schedule isn't exactly easy over the rest of the season, with the Broncos, Seahawks, Rams, 49ers, Chiefs, Washington, Raiders, Cowboys, Eagles, Cardinals, and Washington again still on the books after this game against the Chargers. If they want to make a run at a postseason spot, it has to start right now.
