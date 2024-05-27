Brandon McManus and the Jacksonville Jaguars are being sued by two women who allege McManus sexually assaulted them during the team's overseas flight to London last year, according to court documents obtained by ESPN. The two women, identified as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II, filed the lawsuit in Duval County (Florida) Circuit Civil Court on Friday.

McManus, 32, is accused of rubbing himself against them and grinding against them. The lawsuit also alleges that the Jaguars failed to supervise McManus and create a safe environment for the staff serving the team. They are seeking in excess of $1 million and demand a jury trial.

Per the lawsuit, the women were serving as flight attendants on the Sept. 28, 2023 flight to London. The Jaguars were in London for two weeks playing in back-to-back games for the NFL's international slate. The first game occurred on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium.

The flight, an Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings charter flight, is alleged to have "quickly turned into a party." McManus and other players disregarded the flight attendants' personal space and the veteran kicker is alleged to have attempted to recruit three other flight attendants to the party by passing out $100 bills to have them drink and dance inappropriately.

Jane Doe I claims McManus tried to kiss her when she was seated due to turbulence and twice grinded up against her when she was serving the flight's meal services. Meanwhile, Jane Doe II claims McManus grinded up against her when she was serving the flight's second meal.

McManus entered the NFL in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Temple. He played nine seasons with the Denver Broncos before joining the Jaguars for the 2023 campaign. Jacksonville did not re-sign the veteran kicker, who signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders on March 14. The Commanders put out the following statement Monday:

"Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon's representation, and will reserve further comment at this time."