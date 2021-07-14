The deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term deals is July 15 at 4 p.m. ET, but it doesn't appear many players will be signing at the buzzer. On Wednesday morning, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Washington Redskins and All-Pro offensive guard Brandon Scherff are not expected to reach a multiyear deal by the deadline.

It appears Scherff will be playing on the franchise tag for the second straight year, and will make $18 million in 2021. With a franchise that has experienced much turnover, from the quarterback position to the front office to its own team name, Scherff has been one of the few mainstays on this roster. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Iowa has held down the right guard spot for six years at an elite level. Scherff was named to the Pro Bowl in four out of the last five years and upped his game while playing on the franchise tag by earning his first All-Pro nod this past season.

Scherff has said that he wants to stay in Washington for life, and while it's clear the team had no interest in letting him hit the open market, it's fair to question its desire to sign him to a long-term deal. While Scherff has been a Pro Bowl-caliber player, he hasn't played a full 16-game season since 2016. It will be interesting to see if Ron Rivera and Co. give Scherff what he's asking for after the 2021 season when he's 30 years old, or if he -- like Kirk Cousins -- finds a new home after getting tagged in consecutive seasons.