Former All-Pro offensive lineman Brandon Scherff revealed in an interview with Iowa athletics that he retired from the NFL over the summer. Scherff, who was also a five-time Pro Bowler, spent 10 seasons in the league after he was selected fifth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

"It's been something I could never dream of," Scherff said. "Sometimes I would tell my wife that she has to pinch me, because I'm playing a kid's game, and being able to do it as a job is pretty amazing. Now, having kids and being able to see them after games is absolutely wonderful. So I would say it's a dream come true. And I will be forever grateful to have had that chance."

Scherff, the 2014 Outland Trophy winner as the interior lineman in college football and a two-time All-Big Ten selection at Iowa, starred for the franchise now known as the Washington Commanders from 2015-21. He earned all five of his Pro Bowl selections in Washington and in 2020 was named first-team All-Pro.

He signed a three-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 and started at right guard in all 51 of his games with the franchise. Scherff also started all 140 of the NFL games he appeared in.