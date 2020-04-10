Brandon Scherff wants to be a Redskin for life, hopes to sign a long-term deal

When Ron Rivera took over the Washington Redskins this offseason, he knew he had some major issues along the offensive line. Star left tackle Trent Williams was staging a holdout, starting offensive guard Ereck Flowers was set to hit free agency and Brandon Scherff was on an expired contract as well. While the two sides were unable to agree on a long-term extension, the Redskins did place the franchise tag on Scherff to keep him on roster in 2020.

Washington selected Scherff with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and moved him from offensive tackle to guard. He has evolved into one of the best interior linemen in the league, and has made the Pro Bowl in three out of the past four seasons. Scherff has always maintained that he wants to stay in Washington, and he's looking forward to moving into the future with this new regime.

"I'm excited," Scherff said during a phone interview with Voice of the Redskins Larry Michael, via Redskins.com. "I'm still living out this dream, and I'm just glad I'm back with the Redskins again."

While Scherff is officially on the books for next season, that doesn't mean that the contract negotiations are over. Rivera told NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay earlier this offseason that the two sides are still working on a long-term deal, and hope to agree to terms sometime in the future.

"It's gone well," Scherff said concerning the contractual process. "Just pretty much sat down and talked to my agent -- that's what he's there for -- and I want to sign a long-term deal with them, too. I love it there, and I've always said I wanted to be a Redskin for the rest of my career. So, hopefully we can work towards that."

The 28 year old has started in all 65 games he has played in, but has struggled with injuries over the past couple of seasons. In 2018, he suffered a torn pectoral during a Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and this past year, a combination of elbow and shoulder injuries prematurely ended his season. Still, he played well enough to be selected to his third Pro Bowl.

While it appears Williams is not interested in playing for the Redskins again and Flowers is now a member of the Miami Dolphins, Rivera locked down an important piece in Scherff -- and both sides hope he will be a member of the franchise for a very long time.