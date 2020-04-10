Brandon Scherff wants to be a Redskin for life, hopes to sign a long-term deal
Scherff wants to be a Redskin for the rest of his career
When Ron Rivera took over the Washington Redskins this offseason, he knew he had some major issues along the offensive line. Star left tackle Trent Williams was staging a holdout, starting offensive guard Ereck Flowers was set to hit free agency and Brandon Scherff was on an expired contract as well. While the two sides were unable to agree on a long-term extension, the Redskins did place the franchise tag on Scherff to keep him on roster in 2020.
Washington selected Scherff with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and moved him from offensive tackle to guard. He has evolved into one of the best interior linemen in the league, and has made the Pro Bowl in three out of the past four seasons. Scherff has always maintained that he wants to stay in Washington, and he's looking forward to moving into the future with this new regime.
"I'm excited," Scherff said during a phone interview with Voice of the Redskins Larry Michael, via Redskins.com. "I'm still living out this dream, and I'm just glad I'm back with the Redskins again."
While Scherff is officially on the books for next season, that doesn't mean that the contract negotiations are over. Rivera told NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay earlier this offseason that the two sides are still working on a long-term deal, and hope to agree to terms sometime in the future.
"It's gone well," Scherff said concerning the contractual process. "Just pretty much sat down and talked to my agent -- that's what he's there for -- and I want to sign a long-term deal with them, too. I love it there, and I've always said I wanted to be a Redskin for the rest of my career. So, hopefully we can work towards that."
The 28 year old has started in all 65 games he has played in, but has struggled with injuries over the past couple of seasons. In 2018, he suffered a torn pectoral during a Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and this past year, a combination of elbow and shoulder injuries prematurely ended his season. Still, he played well enough to be selected to his third Pro Bowl.
While it appears Williams is not interested in playing for the Redskins again and Flowers is now a member of the Miami Dolphins, Rivera locked down an important piece in Scherff -- and both sides hope he will be a member of the franchise for a very long time.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft 2020: Ranking the top 5 TE, OL
It's time to break down the top five players in two position groups that are very different...
-
Zorn still hopeful XFL will return
Not everyone has ruled out a return by the spring league
-
Draft: Ranking WRs Eagles could target
The Eagles need downfield threats at wide receiver; here are the prospects they should be targeting
-
Committee adds two rule change proposals
The NFL's most successful coach may have a new rule unofficially named after him
-
Tom Brady submits new trademarks
If these get approved, they will be used in clothing
-
Browns GM won't comment on Clowney talks
Berry won't comment on Clowney specifically, but admitted the Browns will be aggressive towards...
-
Monday Draft Monday 3.0 recap
NFL teams weren't afraid to move up, back, and out of the first round during Monday's mock...
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game