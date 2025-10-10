The New York Giants registered a statement victory on Thursday night, defeating the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, 34-17. The Giants pulled off this massive upset on the backs of their second and fourth picks in the 2025 NFL Draft: Quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo.

In his third NFL start, Dart completed 17 of 25 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown, and rushed for 58 yards and another score. Skattebo was a monster on the ground all game, rushing 19 times for 98 yards and a whopping three touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 12 yards.

Dart and Skattebo were the second rookie quarterback-running back duo to record 50 rushing yards and a touchdown apiece in a game since 1970, following in the footsteps of Robert Griffin III and Alfred Morris, and the first Giants rookie duo to each register rushing touchdowns since Larry Heater and Leon Perry in 1980.

What else did these two star rookies accomplish? Well, with the help of CBS Sports Research department, let's take a deeper dive into the numbers and uncover some wild facts while we play a little game, shall we?

True or false: Did Jaxson Dart join Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson?

Jaxson Dart NYG • QB • #6 CMP% 65.0 YDs 313 TD 3 INT 2 YD/Att 5.22 View Profile

Dart has really made an impact with his legs through three starts, rushing for at least 54 yards in each contest. The Ole Miss product is actually just the third quarterback since 1950 to record 50 yards rushing in his first three starts. The other two were Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson. So that's true.

If you're wondering if a rookie quarterback has ever defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions before, the answer is yes. Although, this is the first time since 2010. Colt McCoy and Max Hall defeated the New Orleans Saints in 2010, Ed Rubbert defeated the Giants in 1987 and Cliff Olander defeated the Oakland Raiders in 1977.

Daniel Jones, Colt McCoy, Mike Glennon, Jake Fromm, Davis Webb, Tommy DeVito, Tyrod Taylor, Drew Lock and Russell Wilson. These were the quarterbacks that started for the Giants following the retirement of Eli Manning. These were a long, dark five years, but it appears the Giants may have found a franchise quarterback.

True or false: Did Cam Skattebo top Odell Beckham Jr.?

Cam Skattebo NYG • RB • #44 Att 63 Yds 240 TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Skattebo is not the fastest running back in the world nor the biggest, but he may be the most competitive. And definitely the most entertaining. He's quickly becoming a fan favorite, and not just among Giants fans. He runs like he wants to hurt would-be tacklers, and is a bowling ball that desperately wants to reach the end zone so he can do backflips.

The No. 105 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is just the second rookie since 1970 to rack up 100 scrimmage yards vs. the reigning Super Bowl champions, joining Kareem Hunt in 2017. He's the first Giants rookie to rush for three touchdowns in a single game since Charlie Evans in 1971, and the first NFL rookie since Antonio Gibson in 2020 to do so.

Skattebo is the fourth player since 2000 to have 300 rushing yards, 100 receiving yards and five rushing touchdowns in their first six career games. He actually has more scrimmage yards than Odell Beckham Jr. did in his first six career games. So this is true as well.