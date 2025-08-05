Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

We have officially reached Day 4 of the Micah Parsons drama. The Cowboys star requested a trade on Friday, and now, it kind of seems like the Cowboys are pretending like the request never happened. To get the bottom of what's going on, we sent CBS Sports NFL writer Garrett Podell out to Oxnard, California, and he'll be giving us live updates all week.

As for today's newsletter, we'll be giving you the latest on the Parsons situation, plus we'll be ranking the top 10 players at each defensive position.

1. Ranking the top 10 players at each defensive position

Every year, we rank the top 10 players at each NFL position, and we're kicking things off today with our defensive rankings. Cody Benjamin rounded up several of our NFL writers, and each writer was asked to make a top 10 list to rank each position on defense (EDGE, linebacker, cornerback, safety, interior defensive line).

First, let's start off by checking out our top five pass-rushers:

EDGE

1. Myles Garrett (Browns)

2. Micah Parsons (Cowboys)

3. T.J. Watt (Steelers)

4. Maxx Crosby (Raiders)

5. Aidan Hutchinson (Lions)

If Parsons gets his extension done, that means the top four players will all have gotten a new contract this offseason.

Now, let's take a look at the top five corners:

Cornerback

1. Patrick Surtain II (Broncos)

2. Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans)

3. Sauce Gardner (Jets)

4. Trent McDuffie (Chiefs)

5. Christian Gonzalez (Patriots)

As I said, we ranked every defensive position. If you want to see our full list, you can do that here.

2. Depth chart observations: Breaking down the Browns' QB battle; Colts can't decide on a QB

With the first full week of preseason games coming up this week, that means teams are now officially releasing a depth chart for the first time. Although there aren't too many surprises on these initial depth charts, there were a few things that caught my eye, so let's take a quick look.

In other depth chart news, Trey Hendrickson has been listed as a THIRD-STRING defensive end on the Bengals' first depth chart of training camp. With Hendrickson not practicing, Joseph Ossai has been listed as the starter at his spot. To put that in perspective, Terry McLaurin is still being listed as a starting receiver in Washington, so not every player who's holding in has been demoted on the team depth chart.

3. Cowboys drama continues with Micah Parsons

It has now been four days since Micah Parsons made his trade request, and not only is he still member of the Cowboys, but he attended practice Monday. No, he didn't practice, but he was there.

Here's the latest on Parsons:

Cowboys head coach expecting Parsons to stay in Dallas. Brian Schottenheimer sure sounds like he expects Parsons to be sticking around this year, "We're still planning on moving Micah around and putting him in all the spots that we see him and using our fronts the way we want to see it," Schottenheimer said. "We go about our business every day. We focus in the moment and again like I said ... I expect Micah to be here."

Brian Schottenheimer sure sounds like he expects Parsons to be sticking around this year, "We're still planning on moving Micah around and putting him in all the spots that we see him and using our fronts the way we want to see it," Schottenheimer said. "We go about our business every day. We focus in the moment and again like I said ... I expect Micah to be here." This is a classic Jerry Jones move. The Cowboys owner seems to love drama, and we know that because this kind of situation seems to come up every year. From Parsons, to CeeDee Lamb, to Dak Prescott, to Ezekiel Elliott, there's a long list of players who have grown frustrated while dealing with Jerry, but Jones doesn't seem to care, because he loves the publicity. Cody Benjamin broke down why Jones seems to love all of this drama, and you can check out his story here

The Cowboys owner seems to love drama, and we know that because this kind of situation seems to come up every year. From Parsons, to CeeDee Lamb, to Dak Prescott, to Ezekiel Elliott, there's a long list of players who have grown frustrated while dealing with Jerry, but Jones doesn't seem to care, because he loves the publicity. Cody Benjamin broke down why Jones seems to love all of this drama, and you Cowboys are only costing themselves money. If the Cowboys didn't drag their feet in contract negotiations, the Parsons deal could have already been done at a much cheaper rate than what they're likely going to pay. Between Lamb and Parsons, we broke down how the Cowboys could have saved at least $30 million if they had just done a deal when each player became eligible, and you can see our explanation here

As we mentioned at the top, Garrett Podell is in Oxnard, California, at Cowboys training camp, and you can read his full report from Monday here.

4. Ranking the worst player trades since 2000

Now that Treylon Burks has been cut by the Titans, that means the 2022 trade that saw A.J. Brown shipped off from Tennessee to Philadelphia is going to go down as one of the most lopsided in recent NFL history. The Eagles sent the 18th overall pick to the Titans in the deal and Tennessee used that pick on Burks.

With that trade going so badly for the Titans, Jared Dubin decided to rank the 12 worst trades that have happened in the NFL since 2000. Let's take a look at the top three on his list.

1. Deshaun Watson to the Browns. There is no trade that comes close to being as disastrous as this one. ... The Browns surrendered first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024, plus a third-round pick in 2023 and fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2024, in exchange for Watson and a sixth-round pick. They then gave Watson the worst contract in the history of sports -- a fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal. Watson has since played in just 19 of 51 possible games and has been arguably the NFL's worst quarterback when on the field.

2. Russell Wilson to the Broncos. Wilson was a disaster during his first season in Denver, then was mostly hidden within the offense by Sean Payton in Year 2 before the Broncos decided to cut ties and take on the most dead money in history by releasing him.

3. Randy Moss to and from the Raiders. In March 2005, the Raiders traded first- and seventh-round picks, plus Napoleon Harris, to the Vikings for Moss, who never looked anything like himself while playing for Oakland. He lazed his way through two seasons, catching 102 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 scores in 29 games. At 29 years old, it looked like he might be done ... and then the Raiders traded him to New England for a mere fourth-round pick and Moss had one of the best wide-receiver seasons in NFL history. ... The Raiders got robbed coming and going on the Moss deals.

Dubin's entire list is worth reading, and you can check it out here.

5. QB mock draft: Lamar Jackson to the Jets and other wild what-ifs

Keytron Jordan

Have you ever wondered what would happen if the NFL took every quarterback off their team and held a QB draft every year? The NFL already rewards the worst teams by giving them the highest picks in the regular draft, so imagine if the league did the same thing, but with a QB draft instead.

In a nutshell, it would be bonkers. Cody Benjamin decided to hold a QB draft to see what would happen, so let's take a look at his first three picks. The draft order was set by each team's 2025 Super Bowl odds. (The team with the worst odds got the first pick.)

1. Saints: Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is the standard-setter of his time. New Orleans is starting fresh up top with new coach Kellen Moore, and what better way for the former quarterback to ingratiate himself to Who Dat Nation than by securing the most trustworthy situational point guard in the game?

2. Browns: Josh Allen. Can you imagine the elation of head coach Kevin Stefanski if he could headline the franchise's latest rebuild with such a proven cornerstone under center?

3. Jets: Lamar Jackson. No quarterback matches Jackson in sheer multipurpose electricity, and that's the kind of highlight-reel pizzaz the Jets franchise needs, especially after such a sad and stagnant run with Aaron Rodgers.

And in a huge spoiler alert: The Chiefs got the 29th pick and had to take Anthony Richardson. I'm guessing that not even Andy Reid could win the Super Bowl with him. Also, the final pick went to the Ravens, who ended up taking rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. Going from Lamar Jackson to Shough seems like a slight step down.

If you want to see how the full draft plays out, be sure to head here.

6. Extra points: Teddy Bridgewater set to return for one more NFL season

It was a busy weekend in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.