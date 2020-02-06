Breaking down the Eagles' offensive coaching changes: What's next for the offense heading into 2020 offseason

After weeks of searching for a new offensive coordinator, the Philadelphia Eagles came away with -- nothing -- at least as far as the offensive coordinator role is concerned. The Eagles made a number of changes to their offensive coaching staff Wednesday, none of which involve the hiring of an actual offensive coordinator (which isn't necessarily a bad thing).

Let's look at the rundown of all the moves. Philadelphia promoted quarterbacks coach Press Taylor to passing game coordinator, pairing him with offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, who has been the run game coordinator for the past two years. The Eagles also hired former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and former Mississippi State passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Andrew Breiner to the coaching staff. While their titles are yet to be named, Scangarello and Breiner are the outside voices the Eagles front office sought to give head coach Doug Pederson new and fresh ideas on offense.

The Eagles will not be hiring an offensive coordinator. Pederson is the head coach and calls the plays on offense, playing the role of offensive coordinator. Philadelphia was looking for a fresh voice to reinvigorate the offense, but it's unclear whether the Eagles were actually going to hire a coach and give that person the offensive coordinator title.

In Philadelphia, the offensive coordinator doesn't call plays or devise the final game plan. Those roles belong to Pederson. Mike Groh, who was relieved of his offensive coordinator duties in January, was viewed by the players as a "teacher," a play designer, and communicator. He worked with the quarterbacks and wide receivers and was in the day-to-day meetings as an added voice for Pederson, assisting the head coach in that week's game plan preparation. Frank Reich, who was the Eagles offensive coordinator prior to Groh, had the same responsibilities before accepting the Indianapolis Colts head coaching position.

What does this all mean?

The Eagles decided to adopt the model of the San Francisco 49ers (and many other teams) in not having an official offensive coordinator. San Francisco has Mike LaFleur as the passing game coordinator and Mike McDaniel as the run game coordinator, a system that led to the 49ers having the No. 2 offense in points scored and No. 4 in total yards last season.

Scangarello actually comes from the 49ers coaching tree, serving as the quarterbacks coach under Kyle Shanahan in 2017 and 2018. He was credited with the development of Jimmy Garoppolo when the quarterback was traded to San Francisco in 2017, as the 49ers went 5-0 in Garoppolo's five starts.

Of course, the 49ers use a zone-blocking scheme and actually work with moving the quarterback outside the pocket, a massive strength of Eagles' quarterback Carson Wentz that the coaching staff took too long to figure out last year. No matter what Scangarello's title is, he'll be closely working with Wentz in that quarterback room.

The promotion of Taylor won't be a popular one with fans, but the Eagles think highly of the 32-year old that has been with the organization since 2013. Wentz and Taylor have an excellent working relationship, one which Taylor has been in the quarterback room since Wentz was drafted in 2016. Even though Wentz needs an outside voice to further develop his game, having a familiar voice in Taylor will help the quarterback with the offense. Taylor is a rising star in the coaching ranks and was due for a promotion. Allowing a greater voice for Taylor is beneficial for the Eagles.

What about Duce Staley? He's already the assistant head coach and running backs coach as Pederson's second-in-command on offense. No changes to his role are expected.

Why skip out on offensive coordinator?

If the Eagles plan was to hire a passing game coordinator only, the offensive coordinator job wasn't that appealing to someone on the outside. Graham Harrell appeared to be the Eagles' top target for the job, but he decided to stay as offensive coordinator at USC. James Urban applied for the job, but he stayed as quarterbacks coach with the Baltimore Ravens. Andy Reid blocked Mike Kafka from interviewing for the job, keeping him as the quarterbacks coach with the Kansas City Chiefs. Those three coaches appeared to be on the top of the Eagles' list, but it's likely their interest wasn't mutual because they would not have had the opportunity to call plays in Philadelphia.

What's next for the Eagles?

Philadelphia still has to announce a wide receivers coach (reportedly former NFL wide receiver Aaron Moorhead), which would be the franchise's fifth in the last five years. That is the final piece of the Eagles' offensive coaching staff. The Eagles have to hire a defensive line coach and have hired former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel as defensive backs coach. The Eagles typically announce their moves all at once, which should be finalized in the coming days.

Once the coaching staff is finalized, Philadelphia will need to reshape the offense to tailor this new coaching staff and get much-needed help for Wentz. The Eagles have to get younger at wide receiver, adding players that can stretch the field and have a ton of speed for more explosive plays.

Alshon Jeffery and his $15.4 million salary are guaranteed, making it difficult to move him. DeSean Jackson is also expected to return at 33, coming off a season in which he only played three games. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will also be back, but the 2019 second-round pick will have to battle for playing time after struggling in his rookie season. The draft is Philadelphia's best bet to add a speedy receiver or two. Philadelphia also has a projected $40.9 million in cap space (per Over The Cap), so adding a receiver in free agency is a possibility.

If the Eagles want to adapt some zone-blocking concepts, the Eagles have a strong running back core intact with Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. Corey Clement will have to fight for a job after two injury-plagued seasons, but he is very productive as a change-of-pace back when healthy. Jordan Howard is a free agent and one of the Eagles' biggest decisions will be whether to keep the 25-year old, who played just one snap after the bye week.

A busy offseason is ahead for the Eagles, starting with the revamped offensive coaching staff. Philadelphia will need to improve an offense that was just 12th in points scored and 14th in total yards, despite Wentz throwing for 4,039 yards and 27 touchdowns (to just seven interceptions).

The goal is to get Wentz back to his MVP level from 2017 and build an offense around him that can get the Eagles another Super Bowl title. The new offensive coaching staff is the first step toward a much different look for the Eagles in 2020.