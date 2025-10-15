The New York Jets are in free fall, off to an 0-6 under first-year coach Aaron Glenn.

New York's 2025 0-6 start is just the third such winless beginning to a season in team history along with the 1996 season (0-7) and the 2020 season (0-13). The Jets will certainly be in the midst of a rebuild next offseason or two, which puts the future of talented, 24-year-old running back Breece Hall up in the air. The 2022 second-round pick is set to become a free agent next offseason, and the team drafted promising Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft a year ago.

New York is projected to have the seventh-most effective cap space ($58.2 million) in the NFL next offseason, according to OverTheCap.com, but there's a decent chance the franchise won't prioritize that money on a running back next year with plenty of other holes to address. That's why it would make sense for the Jets to at least shop Hall around to see what they could get for the talented, well-rounded back.

Which teams would make the most sense for Hall? Here is a look at five possible landing spots for the young running back ahead of the NFL's Nov. 4 trade deadline.

The Chiefs could use more juice on offense, including an upgrade at running back since quarterback Patrick Mahomes is currently Kansas City's leading rusher with 222 yards this season. Isiah Pacheco has rushed for under 55 yards in every game this season, and he's gone 12 consecutive games without a rushing touchdown. He's second on the team in rushing with 214 yards this season.

New York would certainly be happy to absorb as many draft picks as it can get amid a rebuild, and the Chiefs are obviously in win-now mode. Following an encouraging 30-17 victory over the Detroit Lions on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 6, this is a deal that Kansas City should look to make.

The Chargers offense is as beaten down with injuries as it gets with offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (torn patellar tendon, out for the season), offensive tackle Joe Alt (ankle), running back Omarion Hampton (ankle, on injured reserve) and wide receiver Derius Davis (knee) all wounded. Quarterback Justin Herbert could use some assistance, especially a reliable checkdown release valve out of the backfield given his ragged offensive line.

Hall could aid Herbert and the Chargers both in the ground game and through the air. Hall's 150 catches and 1,224 yards receiving since 2023 are both the second most in the entire NFL among running backs in that span while his seven receiving touchdowns in that time are tied for the fifth most at the position with Saquon Barkley.

Los Angeles needs to inquire about Hall, especially since Hampton is on a rookie deal. Plus, he could be a nice mentor for their first-round rookie back.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are all in on the 2025 season after signing 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers, signing 34-year-old cornerback Darius Slay, trading for soon-to-be 31-year-old cornerback Jalen Ramsey and trading for 30-year-old tight end Jonnu Smith. This is a team in win-now mode, and that approach is working for Pittsburgh thus far with the Steelers out to a 4-1 start and in first place in the AFC North.

However, the Steelers currently have the fourth-worst run game in football, averaging just 84.0 yards rushing per game through six weeks. That's surprising considering Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith can typically scheme up a capable run game no matter who is in the backfield. Perhaps he and the Steelers are missing the between-the-tackles consistency Najee Harris provided them the prior four seasons when he went for over 1,000 yards each year from 2021 to 2024.

Hall could complement the speedier Jaylen Warren to beef up the Pittsburgh rushing attack. Plus, the Steelers also have an extra third-round pick for 2026 thanks to trading wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason. Not necessarily saying a third-round pick is the right price for a rental running back, but the Jets would likely be interested in that offer.

The Arizona Cardinals are off to a tough 2-4 start to the 2025 season, but their record is somewhat deceiving. All six of their games have been decided by seven points or fewer this season: they won their first two and are currently on a four-game losing streak. Pro Bowl starting running back James Conner suffered a season-ending ankle injury and 2024 third-round pick Trey Benson is now on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The Cardinals don't have much time to right the ship. If they want to get their run game back on track and potentially give Hall an extended tryout to be a part of their future plans, the trade makes sense given he is only 24 years old.

The Houston Texans are 2-3 this season, but it's not their defense's fault. Coach DeMeco Ryans' unit is the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense, allowing just 12.2 points per game. That's the fewest points per game allowed by a team with a losing record through five games in the Super Bowl era (since 1966), per CBS Sports Research.

On the other hand, Houston's offense is averaging just 21.6 points per game, 22nd in the league this season. They've been league average on the ground, averaging 116.2 rushing yards per game this year. Their offense sorely lacks juice with just 31 explosive plays this season, tied for the fifth-fewest in the NFL, per TruMedia. The Texans' nine explosive runs are tied for the seventh-fewest in the league in 2025. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is still on his rookie deal, and with Joe Mixon out and Nick Chubb not looking the same after multiple, serious knee injuries throughout his career, Houston should pursue Hall in an attempt to salvage its season.