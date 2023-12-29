The New York Jets have been officially eliminated from the playoffs. The season was expected to be their best in years, lead by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but things quickly derailed when the future Hall of Famer suffered an Achilles injury after just four plays in Week 1.

On Thursday night, the 37-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns was the final nail in the Jets' playoff chances, marking their 13th straight year of missing the postseason.

After the loss, star running back Breece Hall had a message for those gloating at the Jets' demise or predicting more mediocrity for next season.

"I'll just tell everybody to get their laughs out now because it's not going to be like that in the near future," Hall said, via the New York Post. "We're going to be a lot better. I'm excited to see what we do."

Hall leads the team in rushing yards with 816 yards, significantly ahead of Dalvin Cook, a splashing free-agent addition who is second on the team with 214 yards. Hall ranks No. 15 in the league in rushing yards.

Hall is tied for second all time in most career games with 95-plus rushing yards and 95-plus receiving yards, doing so in just 22 games, compared to the other legends on the list such as Walter Payton (three such games in 190 games), Priest Holmes (two such games in 113 games) and Brian Westbrook (two such games in 121 games).

Hall is one reason for the Jets to feel optimistic about their future. Other than Thursday night's rough showing, the Jets defense has been another solid aspect of the team that could give fans hope for 2024.

New York now stands at 6-10, third in the AFC East, ahead of only the 4-11 New England Patriots. For the eighth consecutive season, the Jets will finish with seven or fewer losses, the longest active streak in the league.

If they want a different outcome next season, adding a healthy Rodgers will likely not be enough. They have to clean up their play, improve their offensive line and add more options for the quarterback.