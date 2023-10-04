The New York Jets are about to take the reins off of Breece Hall. On Wednesday, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that the team will no longer limit the second-year running back's workload. This means Hall will likely see an uptick in reps after spending the first month of the year getting his feet wet following an ACL tear that cut his rookie campaign short in 2022.

"He's in a great mindset," said Saleh. "He's been working hard. I will say this: He ran violently last week in practice, and I felt like it carried over in the game. You can tell he's starting to get his legs underneath him. Even though he's had production, he still hasn't reached where we know what he's capable of and what he's shown in the past. He's another one that's trending in the right direction."

Breece Hall NYJ • RB • #20 Att 32 Yds 210 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Hall tore his ACL and meniscus in Week 7 last year and was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 25, cutting off what was looking to be a special rookie season. Leading up to that injury, the 2022 second-round pick out of Iowa State was emerging and had posted a 116-yard rushing day the week prior.

This season, the Jets have worked Hall back conservatively and even dipped into the free-agent market to bring in Dalvin Cook to help cushion his workload. That said, Hall did show burst out of the gate, rushing for 127 yards in the opener on just 10 carries. However, Hall has seen no more than 14 total touches in a game this year to this point. New York has noticeably increased his snap count, though, as the 22-year-old played 17 and 16 offensive snaps in Week 1 and Week 2 before bumping up to 31 and 26 offensive snaps in Week 3 and Week 4.

For reference, Hall was touching as high as 46 offensive snaps during his ascent last season, so there is certainly more room for him to play going forward, which is an exciting prospect for the Jets offense that just enjoyed arguably its best showing of the season in Week 4 with Zach Wilson under center, albeit losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jets letting Hall start to run wild also could not come at a more ideal time for the back. In Week 5, New York is set to face the Denver Broncos, which are allowing 5.6 yards per carry -- the second-highest in the entire NFL.