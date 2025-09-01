Welcome to the Labor Day edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

We officially have a new Labor Day tradition here at CBS Sports and that tradition is me releasing my full predictions for the NFL season. As a salute to Labor Day, I spent my entire weekend laboring over my predictions for the upcoming season. I haven't slept in three days, my blood smells like Red Bull and I've eaten nothing but waffles for the past 72 hours, but I have to say, it was all worth it because my predictions are now done.

Who's going to make the playoffs? Who's going to win the Super Bowl? Who's going to finish with the worst record in the NFL? We're going to answer all of that today.

We're also going to take a look at the best-case and worst-case scenarios for each NFL team.

1. Full AFC predictions for 2025: Patriots make the playoffs in Mike Vrabel's first year on the job

As I just mentioned at the top, I spent my entire Labor Day weekend going through all 272 regular-season games on the NFL schedule, and after 37 straight hours of contemplating the 2025 season, my picks are finally in. And Browns fans, I have some bad news: For the 36th straight year, I don't think your team is going to win a division title.

Here's my final record prediction for every team in the AFC:

*make playoffs

AFC East

1. *Bills: 13-4

2. *Patriots: 10-7

3. Dolphins: 7-10

4. Jets: 5-12

AFC North

1. *Ravens: 12-5

2. *Bengals: 11-6

3. Steelers: 9-8

4. Browns: 5-12

AFC South

1. *Texans: 9-8

2. Colts: 8-9

3. Jaguars: 7-10

4. Titans: 3-14

AFC West

1. *Chiefs: 12-5

2. *Broncos: 10-7

3. Chargers: 8-9

4. Raiders: 7-10

AFC playoffs: 1. Bills 2. Chiefs 3. Ravens 4. Texans 5. Bengals 6. Broncos 7. Patriots

2. Full NFC predictions for 2025: Cardinals set to surprise everyone

In the NFC, I have the Cardinals making the playoffs for the first time since 2021. There is a cardinal nest in my backyard and I'm starting to think they might have somehow influenced my pick.

Anyway, here's my final record prediction for every team in the NFC:

*make playoffs

NFC East

1. *Eagles: 12-5

2. *Commanders: 10-7

3. Cowboys: 8-9

4. Giants: 5-12

NFC North

1. *Packers: 11-6

2. *Lions: 9-8

3. Vikings: 8-9

4. Bears: 7-10

NFC South

1. *Buccaneers: 10-7

2. Falcons: 8-9

3. Panthers: 5-12

4. Saints: 3-14

NFC West

1. *49ers: 13-4

2. *Cardinals: 10-7

3. Rams: 9-8

4. Seahawks: 8-9

NFC playoffs: 1. 49ers 2. Eagles 3. Packers 4. Buccaneers 5. Commanders 6. Cardinals 7. Lions

I would like everyone to know that I actually like the Rams a lot, but I don't trust Matthew Stafford's back.

3. Ceiling and floor for each NFL team in 2025

If you're wondering what the best-case scenario is for your favorite team this year, I have some good news: Jeff Kerr went ahead and figured that out for you. With the start of the season just three days away, Kerr went through every team to figure out their best-case and worst-case scenario for the 2025 season.

Here's a look at how he sees things going for five different teams:

BEARS

Best case: 10-7 (Make playoffs)

Worst case: 8-9 (Miss playoffs)

COWBOYS

Best case: 8-9 (Miss playoffs)

Worst case: 5-12 (Miss playoffs)

PACKERS

Best case: 13-4 (Win Super Bowl)

Worst case: 11-6 (Lose in divisional round)

STEELERS

Best case: 11-6 (Win AFC North)

Worst case: 8-9 (Miss playoffs)

BROWNS

Best case: 5-12 (Miss playoffs)

Worst case: 3-14 (Miss playoffs)

Kerr clearly thinks the Browns are going to be terrible and it's hard to disagree with him. At 5-12, the Browns' best-case scenario is tied with the Saints for the worst ceiling in the league. You can also tell that Kerr likes the Packers. Even in their absolutely worst-case scenario, he has them in the divisional round of the playoffs.

4. NFL preseason All-Rookie team: Chargers land two players on the offensive side of the ball

We wanted to start the week off with a bang, so not only did we reveal our record predictions for each team, but we're also going to unveil our All-Rookie team. NFL Draft guru Chris Trapasso locked himself in a room over the weekend and didn't come out until he was completely satisfied with his entire team.

Here's a look at the All-Rookie Team on the offensive side of the ball:

QB: Jaxson Dart, Giants

RB: Jacardia Wright, Seahawks

WR: Isaac TeSlaa, Lions

WR: Efton Chism III, Patriots

WR: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Chargers

TE: Oronde Gadsden II, Chargers

OT: Kelvin Banks Jr., Saints

OG: Dylan Fairchild, Bengals

OG: Willie Lampkin, Eagles

5. Cowboys contract priorities: Three deals Dallas needs to think about making soon

It's been a bizarre five days for the Cowboys. Last week, we saw them trade Micah Parsons to the Packers, but then Jerry Jones turned around and handed out a massive extension to DaRon Bland over the weekend. Since Jerry clearly needs some help making contract decisions, Garrett Podell decided to give him some help by revealing the three players that the Cowboys need to target next for a contract extension.

1. LG Tyler Smith. Re-signing the 24-year-old will require resetting the interior offensive lineman market that was recently reset by Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl right guard Trey Smith, and his four-year, $94 million extension. Jones will likely have to go just a smidge higher in a new deal with Smith.

2. WR George Pickens. It could be wise for Jones to lock Pickens down now. If the Cowboys do decide to be proactive, they could save a lot of money on the back end by signing Pickens now. Based on his career numbers (174 catches for 2,841 yards receiving and 12 receiving touchdowns in three seasons) and his age (24), perhaps Jones could re-sign Pickens to a three-year, $58 million deal. That would surpass Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's three-year, $52.5 million extension he signed at the same age.

3. K Brandon Aubrey. The Cowboys kicker, who's headed into the final year of his deal, rewrote NFL record books in his first year in the league in 2023 thanks to making his first 35 field goals in a row. That shattered the record for most made field goals in a row to begin a career. .... It's obvious Aubrey is already an all-time weapon as a kicker.

6. Extra points: Cowboys hand out massive extension

It was a busy weekend in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.