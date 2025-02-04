NEW ORLEANS -- Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

Things are heating up here in New Orleans and I mean that literally because the temperatures are expected to get near 80 degrees later this week. Of course, the temperature won't matter on Sunday because the game is being played indoors at the Caesars Superdome.

Speaking of the Superdome, I got a sneak peek at all of the food that's going to be served in the stadium on Super Bowl Sunday. Because this is New Orleans, there will be alligator on the menu, and yes, I was forced to taste it (It did not taste like chicken). If you want a sneak peek of all of the food that will be served on game day, I've got that for you here.

As for today's newsletter, we'll be covering everything that happened at Opening Night, plus I'll finally be unveiling my Super Bowl pick and we'll be taking a look at some landing spots for both Myles Garrett AND Cooper Kupp.

As always, here's your daily reminder to tell all your friends to sign up for the newsletter. To get them signed up, all you have to do is click here.

1. Super Bowl Opening Night takeaways

Getty Images

With more than 100 players and coaches being interviewed on Monday night, it's hard to keep track of everything that happened, but we get paid to do that for you, so that's what we did. Here are some of the most notable stories and quotes that came out of Super Bowl Opening Night.

Andy Reid won't be retiring. Before last year's Super Bowl, there was some speculation that Reid might retire, but there will be no such speculation this year. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt revealed that Reid will definitely be coaching

Before last year's Super Bowl, there was some speculation that Reid might retire, but there will be no such speculation this year. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt revealed that Reid It doesn't sound like Travis Kelce is going to retire. The Chiefs tight end was also asked about retirement and it sounds like he plans on playing in 2025, but his answer definitely left the door slightly open

The Chiefs tight end was also asked about retirement and it sounds like he plans on playing in 2025, but his Kellen Moore talked about possibly taking the Saints coaching job. The Saints still haven't hired a head coach and they appear to be waiting on Kellen Moore, who was asked about the search process. "It's obviously been a good process," Moore said of his two interviews in New Orleans, via ESPN. "Having an opportunity to meet with [Saints general manager] Mickey [Loomis] and their leadership group has been great, and it's set up in a way that allows us to focus on this game and we'll see what happens after that."

The Saints still haven't hired a head coach and they appear to be waiting on Kellen Moore, who was asked about the search process. "It's obviously been a good process," Moore said of his two interviews in New Orleans, via ESPN. "Having an opportunity to meet with [Saints general manager] Mickey [Loomis] and their leadership group has been great, and it's set up in a way that allows us to focus on this game and we'll see what happens after that." Ochocinco kissed Nick Sirianni. Nick Sirianni had a look of shock on his face after he got kissed on the head by someone who had snuck up behind him on his podium. The shock quickly wore off, though, after Sirianni realized that it was Chad Ochocinco. It was an absurd moment, and you can check it out here.

Nick Sirianni had a look of shock on his face after he got kissed on the head by someone who had snuck up behind him on his podium. The shock quickly wore off, though, after Sirianni realized that it was Chad Ochocinco. It was an absurd moment, and you can check it out here. Jameis Winston was handing out cookies. Winston is famous for telling his teammates to 'eat a W' so he took that idea to the next level by brining 'W' shaped cookies to Media Night. Winston shared his cookies with multiple players, including Travis Kelce. Winston threw a cookie to Kelce's podium and the Chiefs tight end was somehow able to snag it. You can see the throw here.

Also, there was some random guy dressed up like a genie, and you can see that here.

If you want to see our full takeaways from opening night, be sure to click here.

2. Breech's Super Bowl LIX pick: Eagles spoil Chiefs' shot at NFL history

It's a good thing there's an off week between the conference title games and the Super Bowl, because I definitely needed that extra week to think about this pick. Making a pick in this game is difficult because this might be the most evenly matched Super Bowl of all time.

This is like choosing between right Twix and left Twix: They seem even on paper, but we both know one side is better and that's the side I'm taking. So which side am I taking?

Chiefs (-1.5) vs. Eagles: When I look at both teams, I feel like one definitely has a slightly better roster than the other. Offensively, I think the Eagles have a better offensive line, a better running back, better wide receivers and although I think Travis Kelce gives Kansas City the edge at tight end, he's not in his prime anymore, so it's not a huge edge over Dallas Goedert (Kelce has averaged 68 yards per game this postseason while Dallas Goedert has averaged 62.7). The only huge advantage the Chiefs have on offense is at quarterback. So is that edge enough to make up for everything else? Normally, I'd say yes, because I hate picking against Patrick Mahomes, but I think the Eagles pull off the upset here. PICK: Eagles 34-24 over Chiefs

For a way more in-depth look at my pick that includes about 2,000 more words, be sure to click here.

3. News and notes from Roger Goodell's annual Super Bowl press conference

Getty Images

Every year, Roger Goodell holds a press conference at the Super Bowl, and for some reason he decided to hold it on Monday this year. Not only did this mark just the second time that he's ever held the press conference on a Monday, but it was also an invite-only event, and I DID NOT get an invite. Thanks, Roger.

Fortunately for us, Bryan DeArdo was keeping tabs on the press conference. Here are his biggest takeaways from Goodell's talk.

International expansion is definitely coming. Not only did Goodell mention that he wants to eventually see 16 international games per season, which is something he's mentioned before, but he also said that he could envision the NFL adding an international team. "I do think there's potential that someday we will have an international franchise. If we do, it would not surprise me at all if a Super Bowl follows and is played there," Goodell said, via the AP. It doesn't sound like that would be happening soon, but it's clearly something that's on the NFL's radar.

Not only did Goodell mention that he wants to eventually see 16 international games per season, which is something he's mentioned before, but he also said that he could envision the NFL adding an international team. "I do think there's potential that someday we will have an international franchise. If we do, it would not surprise me at all if a Super Bowl follows and is played there," Goodell said, via the AP. It doesn't sound like that would be happening soon, but it's clearly something that's on the NFL's radar. 18-game schedule isn't quite a done deal. Goodell has made it clear that he eventually wants the schedule to expand to 18 games, but that still needs to be worked out with the NFLPA. "It is something that [NFLPA executive director] Lloyd [Howell] and I have had informal conversations about, but there's a lot of work to be done," Goodell said. "We know fans love football and they want more football. But we have to be incredibly sensitive and smart with the balance and how we deal with that."

Goodell has made it clear that he eventually wants the schedule to expand to 18 games, but that still needs to be worked out with the NFLPA. "It is something that [NFLPA executive director] Lloyd [Howell] and I have had informal conversations about, but there's a lot of work to be done," Goodell said. "We know fans love football and they want more football. But we have to be incredibly sensitive and smart with the balance and how we deal with that." Goodell is not worried about a potential conflict of interest with Tom Brady. Not only is Brady a broadcaster for Fox, but he's also a minority owner in the Raiders, which can create a conflict of interest. Goodell is very aware of that, but he doesn't think it's a big deal "Tom has been incredibly cooperative. He calls frequently about it and says, 'Am I doing OK?'" Goodell said. "I think he's serious that he separates the two and doesn't put the league or anyone in a position of conflict." That being said, Goodell did add that the NFL might reevaluate the policy that allows Brady to be an owner and a broadcast after the season.

Not only is Brady a broadcaster for Fox, but he's also a minority owner in the Raiders, which can create a conflict of interest. Goodell is very aware of that, but he doesn't think it's a big deal "Tom has been incredibly cooperative. He calls frequently about it and says, 'Am I doing OK?'" Goodell said. "I think he's serious that he separates the two and doesn't put the league or anyone in a position of conflict." That being said, Goodell did add that the NFL might reevaluate the policy that allows Brady to be an owner and a broadcast after the season. Goodell doesn't think the Chiefs are getting any special treatment from the refs. The NFL commissioner almost took offense at the idea that the refs might be favoring the Chiefs. "It's a ridiculous theory for anyone who might take it seriously," Goodell said. "But at the end of the day, it's something we always have to continue to work on, how do we make our officiating better at all times."



If you want to read DeArdo's full takeaways from Goodell's press conference, be sure to click here.

4. Ranking five rookies who could have the biggest impact on the Super Bowl

A big reason the Chiefs and the Eagles made the Super Bowl is because they both made some smart decisions in the 2024 NFL Draft. Both teams have several rookies who have contributed heavily this year, so we thought we would rank the rookies based on who might have the biggest impact on the game.

Here are the top five names on the list from Chris Trapasso:

1. Eagles CB Cooper DeJean

2. Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell

3. Chiefs S Jaden Hicks

4. Eagles EDGE/LB Jalyx Hunt

5. Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy

If you want to know how Chris came up with his ranking, you can check out his full story here.

5. Landing spots for Myles Garrett and Cooper Kupp

Getty Images

We could see two big trades go down between now and the start of free agency in March. Not only does Myles Garrett want out of Cleveland, but the Rams have decided that they're going to try and trade Cooper Kupp, who's just three years removed from winning Super Bowl MVP.

On Garrett's end, there's a very good chance that situation will end with the Browns trading him, so Tyler Sullivan decided to come up with some landing spots. Let's check them out:

Lions: "Even with Aidan Hutchinson set to return in 2025 following a season-ending leg injury this past season, the Detroit Lions need some added game-breaking ability at pass rusher, ranking bottom third in the NFL in sacks in 2024."

"Even with Aidan Hutchinson set to return in 2025 following a season-ending leg injury this past season, the Detroit Lions need some added game-breaking ability at pass rusher, ranking bottom third in the NFL in sacks in 2024." Commanders: "The Commanders have the third-most amount of cap space this offseason ($78.1 million), so they could easily afford to bring Garrett aboard and ink him to a new deal. He'd also seem to blend well with Dan Quinn's defense."

"The Commanders have the third-most amount of cap space this offseason ($78.1 million), so they could easily afford to bring Garrett aboard and ink him to a new deal. He'd also seem to blend well with Dan Quinn's defense." Raiders: "The pairing of Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby would be the most lethal pass-rushing duo in the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new era after hiring Pete Carroll as head coach and have the second-highest amount of cap space ($92.5 million) in the league to reboot in a hurry."

If you to see our full list of landing spots for Garrett, you can do that here.

With Kupp, it's pretty much a guarantee at this point that he won't be returning to the Rams. The team has informed him that he's going to be traded and if they can't find a trading partner, it won't be surprising if they release him. So where could Kupp end up? Here are three possible landing spots from Bryan DeArdo.

Cowboys. "Dallas needs some reinforcements around CeeDee Lamb, especially with Brandin Cooks slated to hit free agency. Kupp's addition would free things up for Lamb while also giving Dak Prescott another established weapon to throw to."

"Dallas needs some reinforcements around CeeDee Lamb, especially with Brandin Cooks slated to hit free agency. Kupp's addition would free things up for Lamb while also giving Dak Prescott another established weapon to throw to." Bills. "Buffalo will do whatever it takes to supplant Kansas City as the AFC's best team, and adding Kupp could help it do that."

"Buffalo will do whatever it takes to supplant Kansas City as the AFC's best team, and adding Kupp could help it do that." Broncos. "Bo Nix thrived last year despite not having the most proven of receiving crops outside of Courtland Sutton. In Denver, Kupp would play with an up-and-coming quarterback and inside Sean Payton's pass-happy offense."

We've got more landing spots for Kupp and you can check them out here.

6. Extra points: Commanders keeping their name

It's been a busy 24 hours in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.