The Jacksonville Jaguars are placing tight end Brenton Strange on injured reserve, meaning he will be out for at least the next four weeks. Strange exited "Monday Night Football" in the second quarter during his team's eventual 31-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs with a lower-body injury and did not return.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported that Strange is expected to miss about a month with the injury, which means he will be able to return at some point during the 2025 season.

Strange caught one pass for 22 yards in the first quarter against Kansas City and is viewed as one of the best run-blocking tight ends in the NFL. He was seen on Jacksonville's sideline during the game in the third and fourth quarters with a towel over his head and without his helmet.

Entering Week 5, Strange was Jacksonville's leader in catches and second in yards to star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. He has caught 20 passes for 204 yards this season and has averaged 10.2 yards per reception. His best game of the season came in a win over the Houston Texans when he hauled in six receptions for 61 yards.

The Jaguars (4-1) face the Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers during their next four games.