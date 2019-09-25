Brett Favre applauds Daniel Jones' NFL debut, says 'deep down' Eli Manning now questioning role in Giants downturn

It's full steam ahead for the Daniel Jones train, having now bulleted out of the station following his stellar NFL debut in Week 3, and Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has seen this movie before. With the New York Giants opting to bench longtime starting quarterback Eli Manning after an 0-2 start, it signifies the end to an era that began over 15 years ago in dramatic fashion, including a draft day swap that sent Phillip Rivers to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for Manning and several draft picks -- after the latter refused to suit up in California.

Fast forward to 2019 and Manning is now eight years removed from his second Super Bowl win and his play has sundowned dramatically over the past several seasons. Seeing the writing on the wall, the Giants selected Jones with the sixth-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and in the process caught hell from draft analysts and fans alike who saw the move as a massive reach with others like Dwayne Haskins still on the board. Going so far as to boo Jones in his first appearance at MetLife Stadium this offseason, fans weren't shy about making their feelings for the rookie known, and even before he took a single snap.

Those jeers have now turned to cheers, though, after seeing Jones follow up his stellar preseason by overcoming a 28-10 halftime deficit against the Tampa Buccaneers to land his first career victory in a 32-31 nail-biter, and he did it without Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley -- who left the game with a high ankle sprain and did not return.

Manning did not address the media following the game, but there's also nothing more he needs to say beyond the already classy comments he's made regarding the situation. Favre, whose legend will forever contain the controversy following the Green Bay Packers decision to move on from him and promote Aaron Rodgers to starter in the late 2000's, believes although Manning is saying all the right things; that there's a part of him that would've preferred Jones didn't perform as well as he did in his first outing.

Favre is clear he's not saying Manning wanted Jones to fail, but instead it may have given the elder QB an uncomfortable level of self-awareness having seen the rookie do what he did against Tampa Bay, and potentially blames himself now for the franchise's downturn.

"You and I and anyone else can only speculate what Eli was thinking, but you have to think that deep down inside a part of him -- not wanted to see Daniel Jones fail but not play at the level he did," Favre said on Sirius XM NFL, via NJ.com. "Not that Eli has to prove anything to anyone. The short-term, it really makes you look bad.

"And all the things that have been leading to the team's losses falls back on you -- and you know that's not the case. It's hard to say, 'Heck, I guess it's me. I guess the reason we are losing these games is because of me.' You have to believe that at some point that crosses his mind."

Maybe so, and if true, Manning has done a masterful job at masking the emotion. He's outwardly stiff-armed any talks of potentially waiving his no-trade clause and has outwardly settled into his new role as backup.

"I think [Eli] has seen the writing on the wall before this last game," Favre furthered, before leaving the door open for speculation Manning could suit up elsewhere in the future. "If anything it has solidified what we thought was coming anyway. The Eli Era, at least with the Giants, is over."

As for Jones, things are off to a roaring start. Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his play against the Bucs, all of the naysayers have officially sat down for the moment. Things will get more challenging in the weeks ahead with Barkley set to miss significant time, making it Jones' team more now than ever. At minimum, he's shown he has the chops to play at a high level in the NFL, though, and that means Manning will remain on the bench going forward.

"Daniel Jones did exactly what he needed to do," Favre said. "He did exactly what they had hoped he would do given that opportunity. … The kid played great and did a heck of a job in a lot of different ways.

"Really, from a debut standpoint, it couldn't have gone any better."