Watch Now: NFL Training Camp Storylines: Trubisky and Foles QB Competition ( 1:56 )

One of the most intriguing training camp battles in the NFL this year is taking place in Chicago, where Bears coach Matt Nagy is going to have to decide whether Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles should be his starting quarterback this year. Trying to pick a winner in this quarterback competition isn't going to be easy, and a big reason for that is because Nagy is going to have less than five weeks of practice and zero preseason games to work with before he has to make the decision.

If Nagy is looking for some outside help when it comes to making the quarterback decision, then he might want to give Brett Favre a call, because the former Packers quarterback knows who he would start if he were in charge of making the decision.

"I look at it this way: How will Nick Foles play in Chicago? I don't know," Favre said recently on Da Windy City podcast. "I just base it off of how they both have performed when they have been given the opportunity and Nick Foles, I think, has performed better. Not in competition with Trubisky, because they haven't been in competition yet."

For Favre, it basically comes down to who has a better on-field track record and that honor definitely goes to Foles, who already has a Super Bowl MVP under his belt. On the other hand, Trubisky has barely been playing average football since being drafted by the Bears in 2017.

"If you just base it off how they've performed in real game situations," Favre said. "Obviously, Nick Foles won a Super Bowl and played lights out, so from that standpoint, Nick Foles is the better player."

Although Favre would give the starting job to Foles, he did point out that doesn't know what "either [player] looks like right now."

Foles might be the better quarterback, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be able to win the job right away. With practice time cut down compared to a normal year, Trubisky would seem to have an advantage over Foles because he already knows Nagy's system -- something the Bears coach admitted in June -- so it's very possible that both quarterbacks will end up starting this year. Nagy could decide to go with Trubisky in the Bears' regular season opener before turning the offense over to Foles once he becomes more comfortable with the coach's offensive system. No matter what happens, the Bears quarterback battle is going to be one camp competition you're definitely going to want to keep an eye on.

As for Favre, if you want his take on a few other topics -- like Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love and the fact that Tom Brady is playing for a new team -- be sure to click here to check out the interview he did with CBSSports.com.