Brett Favre offers a crazy suggestion of who should be the Packers' next head coach

If the Green Bay Packers can keep winning by two scores under interim coach Joe Philbin, maybe they won't need to find an outside replacement for Mike McCarthy at all.

More than likely, however, Aaron Rodgers and company will be playing for someone else in 2019.

Josh McDaniels and Vic Fangio are among speculated targets from the NFL's pool of talked-up coordinators, and both names would assuredly warrant support in Green Bay. Ditto for any unusually promising retreads, such as John Harbaugh in the event he departs the Baltimore Ravens.

Ask Packers legend Brett Favre, however, and you'll get a more unorthodox suggestion.

Speaking with TMZ Sports this week, the Hall of Fame quarterback had three ideas for the team's impending head coaching vacancy: Former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll ... and current Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

"Now, I don't know if they can get him from Philly, or if he would even consider that," Favre said. "But there's another young guy who is very creative and has proven he can win the big one."

All of Favre's suggestions were made casually, with the longtime Packers star first assuring that "no one's asked" for his opinion and denying that he'd be a potential coaching candidate himself. But his namedrop of Pederson is intriguing, if only because the two have a friendship that dates back to their time as teammates in Green Bay.

Pederson, of course, is busy coaching the Eagles, who he led to a Super Bowl victory in 2017 and who gave him a contract extension through 2022 this summer. He's not the first active head coach to be linked to the Packers job, however, as the Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay has also been speculated as a target. Barring a firing or mutual departure, neither McVay nor Pederson would be available for Green Bay except through a trade.