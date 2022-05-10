The Mississippi Department of Human Services is suing former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and several others in an effort to try and recoup millions of welfare dollars that were intended to help the less fortunate. According to the Associated Press, the lawsuit states that the defendants, of which Favre is included, "squandered" over $20 million from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program in the state.

In the lawsuit pertaining to Favre that was filed on Monday, former professional wrestler Brett DiBiase is also listed as a defendant in Hinds County Circuit Court. His father, Ted DiBiase Sr., and brother, Ted DiBiase Jr., are listed in the lawsuit as well. DiBiase Sr., who was known as "The Million Dollar Man" in professional wrestling, ran Heart of David Ministries Inc., which ended up receiving $1.7 million in welfare grant money in 2017 and 2018 for mentorship and marketing programs, according to the lawsuit.

As for Favre, state auditor Shad White alleges that the former QB was paid $1.1 million for motivational speeches that he never gave.

Favre has repaid the money, but White is still asking for an additional $228,000 in interest. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback, who claims he didn't know that the money he received came from misplaced welfare funds, hasn't been charged with any crimes relating to the case.

The new lawsuit comes after Nancy New, 69, and Zachary New, 39, pleaded guilty to state criminal charges connected to running a nonprofit group and education company in Mississippi. The mother and son agreed to testify against others that were implicated in the welfare case, which White has called the largest public corruption case that the state has seen in 20 years.