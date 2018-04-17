Brett Favre reportedly flunked his audition to be 'Monday Night Football' analyst

ESPN is still searching for its replacement for new Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. The network has been holding "Monday Night Football" auditions since Gruden returned to coaching, and it has not found its next analyst just yet.

Peyton Manning reportedly turned down the job in March, but he's not the only Hall of Fame quarterback ESPN potentially wanted for the spot. Another well-known QB recently auditioned and, well, let's just say we will not be seeing Brett Favre on TV come Monday nights next fall. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Favre's audition for the spot did not go well.

Favre recently came in for one of the auditions, according to sources. Though it was unclear if Favre would even want the job, sources said he was not great during the tryout and has been told he is no longer under consideration. Favre's agent, Bus Cook, did not return a call. ESPN declined comment. Favre likely would have been able to demand the same type of salary as Jon Gruden. ESPN was prepared to offer Manning the same $6.5 million salary as Gruden with possibly even a little room for negotiation, according to sources.

Marchand reported that the analysts auditioning have been working with Joe Tessitore, who is likely to take over play-calling duties from Sean McDonough, who will no longer be calling the Monday night games.

In addition to Favre and Manning, Rex Ryan, Anthony "Booger" McFarland, Jason Witten and Greg Olsen have reportedly auditioned. (Witten and Olsen are both under contract for the 2018 season. Witten has stated that he will play at least one more year and there have been no indications that Olsen is ready to retire, either.) Per Marchand's report, the network also has interest in Kurt Warner, Matt Hasselbeck, Louis Riddick, and recently retired Browns tackle Joe Thomas.

The decision on who ultimately replaces Gruden will be made by new ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro, who took over the job earlier this year after the resignation of longtime president John Skipper.