Testifying to U.S. Congress on Tuesday, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre revealed that he's recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, an incurable degenerative disorder.

The former Green Bay Packers star, 54, appeared before the House Ways and Means Committee as part of an ongoing investigation into the potential misuse of taxpayer money when he disclosed his medical condition.

"Sadly, I ... lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others," Favre said, per NBC News, "and I'm sure you'll understand why it's too late for me because I've recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's."

One of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history, Favre has been accused of using personal connections to wrongly help redirect public money dedicated to Mississippi welfare funds toward himself and his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi. He spoke specifically on Tuesday about Prevacus, the company he believed to be developing a concussion drug, which received $2 million of the welfare funds, according to ESPN. The company's founder, Jacob VanLandingham, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in July, per ESPN, admitting he misused money to pay off gambling debts.

Parkinson's disease is a disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time, as the Mayo Clinic explains. Tremors, movement difficulties and speech changes are some of the typical symptoms.