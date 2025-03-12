Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers had two very similar career paths. Both players spent over a decade with the Green Bay Packers before ending up with the New York Jets. With Rodgers becoming a free agent after two seasons with the Jets, Favre is suggesting Rodgers should sign with the Minnesota Vikings this time around.

"By all means, sign with them. They got a really good football team. They're loaded at pretty much every position," Favre said during an appearance on "The Will Cain Show" on Tuesday. "They made it to the playoffs last year. They got a tremendous fan base, much like the Packers. If you get the opportunity, that's a good place to win. Of course, you gotta play the Packers then."

Favre was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons with a second-round pick in the 1991 NFL Draft before ultimately being traded to the Packers. He spent 16 seasons with the Packers then was traded to the Jets for the 2008 season.

2025 NFL free agency: Packers signing Nate Hobbs to four-year, $48 million deal, per report Garrett Podell

Favre played the final two seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Vikings before announcing his retirement in 2011.

Ironically enough, the Packers scooped up Rodgers with the No. 24 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, and he ended up replacing Favre. Rodgers spent 18 seasons in Green Bay before being traded to New York, where he played the last two seasons.

It's unclear exactly where Rodgers is going to end up as he's still weighing his options. Rodgers has received interest from New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers throughout free agency. While the Vikings did lose Sam Darnold in free agency, the Vikings did select J.J. McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so he could slide right into the starting job.

If Rodgers did have interest in the Vikings, it certainly would be a strong landing spot, especially since Minnesota has a dynamic wide receiver duo of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.