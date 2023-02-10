Longtime NFL star Brett Favre has been accused of extensive wrongdoing by the Mississippi Department of Human Resources. Now the quarterback is accusing two fellow former NFL players of defaming him in relation to the alleged misdeeds. Three months after the state department sued Favre for his alleged role in misspending welfare money, the Hall of Famer has filed defamation lawsuits against Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe, according to Mississippi's 16 WAPT.

The suits, filed Thursday, allege that McAfee and Sharpe each used the media to further false accusations and implications regarding Favre, who has denied that he deliberately used money designated for Mississippi's poor population for his own purposes. McAfee hosts "The Pat McAfee Show," while Sharpe co-hosts a Fox Sports 1 talk show.

Favre's lawsuit also accuses Shad White, Mississippi's state auditor, of defamation, per WAPT. All three of Favre's targets used their platforms to ruin the QB's "good name," the suit reportedly argues. White has previously alleged that Favre requested the Mississippi Department of Human Resources allocate money from its welfare fund to construct a new indoor practice facility for the University of Southern Mississippi University football team. White has also accused Favre of desiring to use welfare money for a volleyball arena at the university, where his daughter, Breleigh, was playing.

A $5 million grant from the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC) toward the volleyball arena was approved by the state attorney general. Favre has denied knowing that the grant money came from the welfare fund.

Favre has also filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming the initial accusations were made in an effort to downplay the department's own responsibility for misuse of nearly $100 million in public funds. The former Super Bowl champion has yet to face any criminal charges for his alleged actions.