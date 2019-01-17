Brett Favre thinks the Eagles should stick with Nick Foles over Carson Wentz moving forward

It's unlikely that both Carson Wentz and Nick Foles will be Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, and after coach Doug Pederson told reporters this week that Wentz remains the Eagles' future at quarterback, all signs point to Foles heading elsewhere.

If it were up to Pederson's old friend and Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, however, Foles would be sticking around.

As noted by NBC Sports Philadelphia, Favre recently addressed the Eagles' QB situation on SiriusXM NFL Radio, and when tasked with deciding between Wentz or Foles as Philly's starter, he made it clear he prefers the Super Bowl LII MVP.

"You know the old saying, 'Dance with the one who brung you?'" Favre said. "I don't want to come across as knocking Carson Wentz at all, because I'm not. I think a lot of him. But I would go with Nick Foles, I really would ... They are both good. I just, I really like what I've seen from both guys but in particular Nick Foles, especially considering the circumstances in which he has come in."

Favre went on to say that Wentz has "already proven that he's a great quarterback." But it's Foles' history of clutch-time performances, including this season's improbable playoff run, that truly inspires the Green Bay Packers legend.

"Nick Foles, to me, is more of a (Tom) Brady-esque-type quarterback," Favre said. "Very limited in what he can do but very, very good in what he does. He's a pure pocket passer, and he's great at dishing it out, and he's proven that he's clutch ... he's proven that he can win the big games. That, I think, is what we have to look at, or the Eagles -- it's about winning, it's about being clutch, doing, really, what you expect your players to do. And he does it as well as anyone."

Foles, of course, can remain with the Eagles, but he's expected to seek starting opportunities elsewhere. Philadelphia can exercise a $20-million option to retain the veteran for 2019, but Foles is also able to buy his way to free agency by returning a $2-million bonus. Regardless of how it happens, both sides figure to part ways, with Wentz locked in as the Eagles' long-term QB and Foles now fresh off his second straight playoff run as a fill-in.