Brett Favre took meeting for 'Monday Night Football' but 'not sure' he wants to join booth yet

ESPN is still searching for its replacement for new Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. The network has been holding "Monday Night Football" auditions since Gruden returned to coaching, and it has not found its next analyst just yet.

Peyton Manning reportedly turned down the job in March, but he's not the only Hall of Fame quarterback ESPN potentially wanted for the spot. Another well-known QB recently had a meeting about the open gig, but it appearrs we will not be seeing Brett Favre on TV come Monday nights next fall.

Wanted to clear something up from today’s press on me & ESPN. Truth is I had a good meeting about possibly joining the MNF crew. I was intrigued when they called yet not sure I want to pursue a broadcasting career right now. I wish them the best of luck and a great season. Brett — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) April 17, 2018

New York Post reported Tuesday that Favre "failed" his MNF audition, but it sounds like the longtime Packers quarterback wanted to set the record straight on the prospective partnership between him and ESPN.

In addition to Favre and Manning, Rex Ryan, Anthony "Booger" McFarland, Jason Witten and Greg Olsen have reportedly auditioned for the MNF opening. (Witten and Olsen are both under contract for the 2018 season. Witten has stated that he will play at least one more year and there have been no indications that Olsen is ready to retire, either.) Per Marchand's report, the network also has interest in Kurt Warner, Matt Hasselbeck, Louis Riddick, and recently retired Browns tackle Joe Thomas.

The decision on who ultimately replaces Gruden will be made by new ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro, who took over the job earlier this year after the resignation of longtime president John Skipper.

In more Favre news, Jenn Sterger, the former Jets sideline reporter who allegedly received explicit pictures from Favre, is revisiting the scandal and her time with the Jets in an effort to re-affirm that she was not at fault in the exchange that led to an NFL investigation.