The Detroit Lions will get a boost to their secondary when star safety Brian Branch returns to the lineup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Branch, who didn't play in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a one-game suspension for fighting after his team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month, was apologetic for his actions when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

However, Branch said the incident added "another chip" to his shoulder.

"It's another chip on my shoulder they just added," Branch said. "I do want to apologize for what I did, that's something I don't condone, and will never happen again, but (the suspension) definitely added another chip to my shoulder."

Branch appealed his one-game suspension, but it was upheld upon review. Branch told reporters that he couldn't stomach watching his team's game against the Buccaneers, a 24-9 win. The Lions, 5-2 on the year, had a bye during Week 8 and are 8.5-point home favorites over the Vikings on Sunday, per FanDuel.

"Honestly, I didn't even watch the game for real," Branch said. "I couldn't. I love them. I think they know where I stand with them. I would die out there for them boys. I play as hard as I can to help us. Just do what I gotta do to help them. ... watching them would make me miss being out there. That's something that's hard. I would be eager to get out there."

Branch has racked up 33 total tackles, five passes defended and one forced fumble in six games this season. Branch finished with a season-high seven tackles during a 30-17 loss to Kansas City.