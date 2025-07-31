The New York Giants spent their offseason building one of the most formidable defensive groups in football, but star pass rusher Brian Burns is making sure the Giants aren't listening to all the hype.

Burns spoke at camp this week about the excitement around the defensive additions this year in New York, and he made it clear that it's on the players to go out and live up to that hype -- and that they can't just expect it to happen.

"Everybody feels encouraged and excited and hyped up at the beginning of the season," Burns said. "At the same time, we look great on paper, but we ain't do shit yet, you understand? So, it's all on us. We can take this as far as we want to go. I mean, everything look good with the names that we have and the potential and this and that, but until we put that shit to stamp, ain't really nothing to talk about."

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is the anchor in the middle of the line, with veteran Roy Robertson-Harris joining the three-man front this season. Alongside them will be one of the best pass rushing groups in the league as top draft pick Abdul Carter joins Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Bobby Okereke has become one of the league's best off-ball linebackers, and safety Jevon Holland and corner Paulsen Adebo signed in the secondary to bolster the back end.

The Giants have committed a ton of money to this defense, with the expectation it will lead the way to wins. As for how they get to the point where they can live up to those lofty expectations, Burns said the formula for great defense is simple.

"Trust. Trust," Burns said. "Being able to trust the man next to me and really being able to know and depend on, he's gonna do his job and I know what he's gonna do."

That's what the focus is in camp, is building that trust through reps so when it comes "time to get the money," as Burns put it, they know everyone is going to do their job that will allow them to thrive as a unit under pressure.

Time will tell if this Giants group indeed becomes the league's best defense in 2025, but if nothing else Burns is trying to do his part to lead them in the right direction and keep them from getting too comfortable with the talk around them.