The New York Giants are running it back with general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll in 2025, but they are making a change when it comes to New York's offensive play-caller. Daboll announced on Thursday that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka would call plays in 2025.

Kafka has served as the Giants' play-caller before, but Daboll took over those duties in 2024. However, Daboll is now giving those duties back, and told reporters he has "a lot of confidence in him," per ESPN.

Kafka has been with the Giants since 2022, when Daboll brought him over from the Kansas City Chiefs to help him run his offense. The former Northwestern quarterback spent five seasons with Kansas City, working as an offensive quality control coach, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

The 38-year-old offensive mind continues to be a name to watch regarding future head coaches. Kafka has interviewed with numerous teams in the past couple seasons, including the the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals.

The Giants offense has ranked bottom four in both yards per game and points per game in each of the last two seasons. They lacked consistency at quarterback, as Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor all started games for New York. The Giants hope they have found an answer under center with Russell Wilson, but New York does face six of the top seven pass defenses from 2024 in the first eight games of the season.

The Giants are the only team in NFL history to average one or fewer passing touchdowns and 30 passing attempts per game in five straight seasons. New York has thrown an NFL-low 74 passing touchdowns in each of the last five seasons, and has started eight different quarterbacks in that same interim.