The New York Giants' firing of Brian Daboll came a day after Daboll's former employer, the Buffalo Bills, suffered an unexpected loss to the Miami Dolphins that led to Sean McDermott being asked about the state of Buffalo's offense.

Before landing the Giants job, Daboll spent four years as McDermott's offensive coordinator in Buffalo and Daboll was largely credited with helping develop Bills quarterback and reigning league MVP Josh Allen. Could a reunion potentially be in the works?

McDermott was asked point blank if he has considered adding Daboll to his coaching staff. He shot it down and backed his current offensive coordinator, Joe Brady.

"Brian's a great coach," McDermott said Monday. "Unfortunate to see that happen to him. At this point, that's not under any type of consideration."

Brady is in the middle of his second full season as Buffalo's offensive coordinator. Through nine games, Brady's unit is sixth in the NFL in points scored. On Sunday, however, Buffalo's offense scored a season-low 13 points while turning the ball over three times.

"Joe's a good coach," McDermott said. "He really is. We've got a really good offensive staff. They've had really good games. You're going to have some games you want back, some play calls you want back. It's how you respond to them and I'm fully confident in our offensive staff, and Joe as our leader, that we will make the adjustments we need to make and move us forward."

While McDermott is currently not considering adding Daboll to his coaching staff, it's a question that could come up again if the Bills have another subpar offensive showing in the coming weeks. The Bills, now 6-3, will host the Buccaneers this weekend before going on the road for matchups against the Texans (who currently have the league's top-ranked scoring defense) and Steelers.