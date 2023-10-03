The NFL gifted the New York Giants three prime time games in four weeks to start off the 2023 season, and they responded by getting outscored 94-15 in those three contests. The most recent demolition came on "Monday Night Football" to close out Week 4, where the Giants were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks, 24-3.

Just about everything that could have gone wrong for the Giants did. The offensive line allowed 11 sacks, Daniel Jones turned the ball over three times, including a 97-yard pick six, and the special teams were anything but special. Plenty of boos were heard in MetLife Stadium on Monday night, and Giants head coach Brian Daboll said he can't even blame his supporters' anger.

"I'd be upset too if I was a fan,"Daboll said after the game, via NFL.com. "There's a lot of things we've got to do better, and that's what we'll try to do."

The 1-3 start for this Giants team is a tad surprising. New York went 9-7-1 last year, made the playoffs, won a playoff game while Daboll won NFL Coach of the Year and then the Giants added talent on both sides of the ball in the offseason. However, it would appear New York has taken a step backwards.

Jones was given a four-year, $160 million deal this offseason, and has responded with two touchdowns compared to six interceptions in the first four games of the season. New York has the second-worst offense in the league in terms of total yards per game (252.0), and has scored the fewest amount of points (46).

"I mean obviously I didn't play well enough," Jones said after the loss to Seattle. "It was unacceptable and I let the team down, so I've got to fix it. I've got to work hard to get it right and I'm going to do that."

Daboll was asked late Monday night if he anticipated making any changes. He responded saying "no." The Giants will look to turn things around Sunday against the 3-1 Miami Dolphins.