The New York Giants offense has struggled mightily throughout the first six weeks of the season. While some of that is due to key injuries along with offensive line and quarterback Daniel Jones missing time, the execution has also been suspect. Because of that, Brian Daboll is now placing a heavier hand on the offensive operation.

The Giants head coach ran the team's offensive meetings with players this week, according to the New York Daily News. This is the first time that Daboll, a former offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills, has made such a move this season and was discussing game strategy along with the overall game plan with the team. On top of that, Daboll was coaching individual position groups and relayed his expectations for specific plays and adjustments. That included work with the offensive line, which has been among the key issues for the offense.

New York enters Week 7 with its season on the brink of caving in at 1-5. They are averaging a league-worst 11.8 points per game and have been outscored by 96 points this season (worst by any team coming off a playoff win in NFL history). The Giants rank 30th in the league in red zone touchdown percentage and are coming off a loss to the Bills in Week 6 in a game where they failed to score from the 1-yard line twice. The Giants have now gone three straight games without an offensive touchdown, which is their longest streak since 1976.

As noted, protection up front has been a main problem. Their 33 sacks allowed as tied for the fourth-most by a team through six games since the merger.

All that has culminated in Daboll coming down and getting his hands deeper within the offense leading into New York's NFC East matchup against the Commanders at MetLife Stadium. If they have any hope of turning the season around, a win in Week 7 is vital and this move by Daboll does seem to be a recognition of that with all hands now on deck to help move the offense in a positive direction.