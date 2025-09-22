After a 22-9 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, Giants coach Brian Daboll refused to address Russell Wilson's status as the team's starting quarterback going forward.

"Yeah, you guys have asked me about players after games," Daboll said. "I'm not gonna answer that."

The response came shortly after Wilson completed 18 of 32 passes for 160 yards with no touchdown passes and two interceptions. Wilson also ran five times for 27 yards -- including a team-long 14-yard gain -- and took two sacks.

Jaxson Dart appeared in the game for a small package of plays for the second straight week. The first-round rookie out of Ole Miss played three snaps, handing off twice to Cam Skattebo and scrambling once for three yards. The week prior, against the Cowboys, he also handed off twice and ran once.

With the Giants at home in Week 3, though, the crowd was able to voice its excitement for Dart and its disapproval of Wilson.

"Jaxson's progressing well," Daboll said. "We'll continue to work with him. I got a lot of confidence in him, his development that he's had, and that's what we'll continue to do. Look, I'd be booing too, to be honest to you, in terms of not being good enough, not scoring, not finishing. I understand that. That's the nature of it. We gotta be better."

Wilson has now sandwiched two games of fewer than 170 passing yards around a Week 2 gem in Dallas in which he threw for 450 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Daboll didn't initially commit to Wilson after a Week 1 loss to the Commanders before eventually expressing confidence in him, but this time he refused to name names.

New York has scored single-digit points twice this season, the only team to do so. Of course, it didn't help that the Giants didn't have a healthy kicker after Graham Gano's pregame injury.

"Everybody's got to be better," Daboll said. "We're not gonna put this on one person. Everybody has to be better collectively."

The Giants face the 3-0 Chargers in Week 4.