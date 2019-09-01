Brian Flores addresses speculation that the Miami Dolphins are tanking in 2019

To put it gently, the Dolphins will not be a good football team in 2019.

That was the case throughout the preseason, but became extremely apparent when Miami shipped away rising star left tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills and linebacker Kiko Alonso over the course of the weekend. Given that the Dolphins stripped away all that significant talent and only saw future draft compensation in return, the subject of tanking is now at the forefront of conversation in South Beach.

While it appears like the Dolphins are, in fact, making the conscious decision to be a less talented team now in hopes of being a team that's in contention later on, first-year head coach Brian Flores dismissed the idea of the team tanking.

"This game means a lot to me," Flores told reporters during a conference call on Sunday, via the Miami Herald. "I wouldn't disrespect the game with that. Again, no, we're not. We're going to try to win every game. I think that's disrespectful to even to say that. .... It's disheartening to hear people talk about it, to even say that. For a guy who respects the game as much as the game has done for me, when people say that, it's extremely sad."

While it may be disheartening to hear, there's no denying that this is the reality for the Dolphins. Sure, players will still play hard to better themselves for 2020 and Flores will coach to the best of his ability, but, from a talent standpoint, they are in position to lose rather than win.

"I think we've got a good locker room," Flores said. "We've got a lot of guys who care about each other and work hard and want to play for each other. I understand there are relationships that are built over the course of years. But at the end of the day, the guys in the locker room, I think they're going to band together and play together. And at the end of the day you've got to play for one another."

2019 will likely be a season to forget in Miami, but it could possibly lead to the franchise being in a more stable position in the long run.

Even if Flores doesn't want to admit it.