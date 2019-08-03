Brian Flores marks Josh Rosen's improvement 'across the board' as 2018 first-rounder battles for starting role
Ryan Fitzpatrick is likely to be the Dolphins starter, but Rosen is improving in 'the little things that go a long way'
Josh Rosen is still facing an uphill battle in the Miami Dolphins quarterback competition, but head coach Brian Flores likes the progress he's seen with the former first-round pick. Rosen is still trailing Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting job after a week of training camp.
"I think he's made some improvement, really across the board," Flores said, per NFL.com. "There's things that a lot of people don't see. Better footwork, mechanics in the pocket, decision-making. A lot of times people, all they see is the touchdown pass; they don't see the checkdown that's a positive play for the team.
"I think he's improved in those areas and I think those are the little things that go a long way at that position."
Rosen was not in an ideal situation in his rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals, playing under a coaching regime that lasted just one season and then getting replaced by incoming head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who selected Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick this past draft.
Rosen completed 55.3 percent of his passes in his lone year with Arizona, finishing with 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 66.7 quarterback rating. The Cardinals traded Rosen to the Dolphins for a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.
Rosen was perceived to be the starter for a rebuilding Miami team entering camp, but Flores had Fitzpatrick as the front-runner in the competition earlier in the week.
"I would say from a quarterback standpoint, it's pretty clear to me that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way," Flores said. "I think he's done that in a lot of areas from leadership to production on the field, in the meeting rooms, in the walkthroughs. I think this is an ongoing competition but right now, I'd say he's leading the way."
