Brian Flores marks Josh Rosen's improvement 'across the board' as 2018 first-rounder battles for starting role

Josh Rosen is still facing an uphill battle in the Miami Dolphins quarterback competition, but head coach Brian Flores likes the progress he's seen with the former first-round pick. Rosen is still trailing Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting job after a week of training camp.

"I think he's made some improvement, really across the board," Flores said, per NFL.com. "There's things that a lot of people don't see. Better footwork, mechanics in the pocket, decision-making. A lot of times people, all they see is the touchdown pass; they don't see the checkdown that's a positive play for the team.

"I think he's improved in those areas and I think those are the little things that go a long way at that position."

Rosen was not in an ideal situation in his rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals, playing under a coaching regime that lasted just one season and then getting replaced by incoming head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who selected Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick this past draft.

Rosen completed 55.3 percent of his passes in his lone year with Arizona, finishing with 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 66.7 quarterback rating. The Cardinals traded Rosen to the Dolphins for a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Rosen was perceived to be the starter for a rebuilding Miami team entering camp, but Flores had Fitzpatrick as the front-runner in the competition earlier in the week.

"I would say from a quarterback standpoint, it's pretty clear to me that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way," Flores said. "I think he's done that in a lot of areas from leadership to production on the field, in the meeting rooms, in the walkthroughs. I think this is an ongoing competition but right now, I'd say he's leading the way."