Brian Flores isn't putting any expectations for Tua Tagovailoa in permanent ink anytime soon. The Dolphins head coach is instead going with the wait-and-see approach for his rookie quarterback, who Maimi selected with the No. 5 overall pick at the 2020 NFL Draft earlier this offseason. Flores did confirm, however, to Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post that Tagovailoa, who suffered a nasty season-ending hip injury at Alabama last season, was examined by team doctors during the club's short availability to the young signal-caller.

"Yes, he was examined, but again, 'examined' and then doing a two-hour practice and playing in a game — there's a process to all those things," Flores told The Post. "So, as far as whether or not he can or can't do something, it would be hard to say."

Despite the severity of this most recent hip injury suffered last fall, Tagovailoa's physical therapist, Kevin Wilk, noted to the South Florida Sun Sentinel last month that he has been progressing "miraculously well" and is quickly gaining his strength back. That said, Wilk did highlight at the time that Tagovailoa still needed to get into "South Florida football shape." That next step is likely what is needed before Flores starts to really figure out what his situation under center will look like in 2020.

"My hopes don't get high or low until I see a guy in a huddle," Flores said. "Until I see a guy make it through practice — multiple practices — it's hard to say we're going to do this, that or the other thing at game speed. That's for anyone."

If Tagovailoa isn't ready to go from the jump, the Dolphins do have veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen on the roster as other options at quarterback. Fitzpatrick started 13 games for Miami last season and will likely be given the reins in the early goings of the season yet again if Tagovailoa is still a bit too green. However, it's only a matter of time before the Alabama product jumps into the fold and begins a new era for the Dolphins under center.