Brian Hartline has seen a lot of star players come through the Ohio State program since he started coaching there in 2017, but some stand out more than others for the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. Hartline, who starred as an Ohio State receiver himself before getting drafted by the Dolphins in 2009 and playing seven NFL seasons, has had a lot of face time with the wideouts, beginning as an offensive assistant before becoming passing game coordinator in 2022 and getting the offensive coordinator title last season.

When asked who the best wide receivers he ever coached were, Hartline had a quick answer for who takes the No. 1 spot. The list got a bit more difficult for him as he weighed many solid options. The fourth and fifth spots were a real toss-up for the coach, but he ultimately chose the player who has proven himself for a longer period to get the better rank.

Hartline is looking at the players in an "NFL prototype" way to evaluate them.

Here is a look at his list, along with his reasons for the ranking:

1. Marvin Harrison Jr.

The 20-year-old played 13 games for Ohio State last year, recording 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. The reigning Big Ten Receiver of the Year -- and son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer -- will have more time with Hartline to develop as a wideout in 2023 following his breakout season.

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to come out strong in his rookie year in the NFL this season. First, he has to get drafted, and as the No. 25 ranked NFL prospect by CBS Sports, he will likely not be waiting too long for his name to be called. He has yet to play a snap in the NFL, but his college resume is enough for Hartline to put him close to the top.

"And the only reason why I feel very comfortable saying that, because Chris [Olave} and Garrett [Wilson] chose him as well," Hartline said, defending his pick.

Garrett Wilson made an immediate impact on the Jets last season and showed undeniable talent and potential, and that was despite quarterback troubles on the team. Wilson's stock is only going up and if Aaron Rodgers joins the Jets as he intends to, he will only get better.

"Garrett had a hell of a year, obviously, Rookie of the Year. Probably have to give him the nod just because of that," Hartline said.

4. Terry McLaurin

"It's between Terry [McLaurin] and Chris [Olave]," Hartline said, thinking out loud. "You know one was the 11th overall pick and one makes $23 million a year, so it's kind of a coin flip."

Ultimately, Hartline went with McLaurin due to his consistency.

"I got to say probably Terry right now, because he's done it in the NFL for three or four-plus years," Hartline said. "That's worth its weight in gold. A guy doing it one year [is] one thing. And Chris knows how much I love him. But you're talking about [an] elite group of dudes there."

5. Chris Olave

Hartline puts Olave in his top five, but does note that he got the lower spot because he has yet to show dominance in multiple years. The 2022 first round draft pick has plenty of time to raise his ranking as he develops in the league.

"I think that it's easy to do it once, really hard to do it two, three, four, five more years like that," said Hartline after Olave had a 1,000-yard receiving season as a rookie.

Hartline had two 1,000-yard receiving seasons himself (2012, 2013) with the Dolphins.