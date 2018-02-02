Brian Hoyer on Josh Gordon playing impaired: 'Looking back, it makes sense'

Before Josh Gordon's return to football in November after what ended up being a three-year ban for drug-related suspensions, he revealed in an interview with GQ that he used to get drunk or high before Browns games. Brian Hoyer, one of Gordon's many quarterbacks in Cleveland, didn't know it at the time, but now that the information is out there, "it makes sense" to him.

On Thursday, when the Patriots backup quarterback was asked about Gordon's admission, he recalled a couple of instances that he now realizes were probably related to Gordon's alcohol and drug use before games. The first instance came in a loss to the Colts in 2014.

"Looking back on it, it makes sense," Hoyer told Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "I can specifically remember in the Colts game where he was supposed to run an in-route and he broke out and I remember getting ready to throw it and I was like 'Oh my gosh, he went the wrong way' and it's just little things like that where you were like 'C'mon Josh.'"

The second came in a loss to the Bills during that same season.

"(Gordon) had a seam route in that game and when you have a seam route, you always go in front of the safety," said Hoyer. "Well, he went behind him and it hit the safety right in the chest. But now knowing what he admitted to, I really can't blame that on him. He probably wasn't in the right frame of mind to be playing football."

This is probably the play that Hoyer was talking about because it unfolds exactly how he described it:

NFL Game Pass

"I would have these little pre-made shots," Gordon told GQ in November. "I used to love Grand Marnier. I could drink it down smooth. I could usually drink a lot of it. But if it wasn't that, it might be a whiskey or something. And I would drink probably like half a glass, or a couple shots to try and warm my system up, basically. To get the motor running. That's what I would do for games."

Sometimes, Gordon would also smoke weed before games.

"I used to make a ritual of it before every game," Gordon said. "If I had already been drug-tested that week, or the day before the game, I knew I had a couple days to buy to clean my system. Even before I was getting tested for alcohol, prior to my DWI in 2014, I would take the biggest bong rip I could. And try to conceal all the smell off all my clothes."

What made the revelations so astonishing is the fact that Gordon led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013 even though he missed two games and was presumably not sober for the other 14. Even still, Gordon racked up 87 catches, 1,646 yards, and nine touchdowns while catching passes from Hoyer, Jason Campbell, and Brandon Weeden.

"He hid it well," said Hoyer. "He kind of admitted to that. That's why it was so astonishing, especially the year before, the year that he (led the NFL with 1,646 yards). It takes a big person to come out and admit that and take those steps to move forward. I'm really pulling for him, because I got to witness firsthand how good he is, and he's definitely a talent that belongs in this league."

Both players, especially Gordon, have come a long way since their days together in Cleveland. Hoyer helped get the Texans to the playoffs in 2015 by winning five of his nine starts and accumulating a 91.4 passer rating. Now, he'll be Tom Brady's backup in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Meanwhile, Gordon successfully made his return to the field this season. In five games, he caught 18 passes for 335 yards and his first touchdown in 1,456 days.

Welcome back to the end zone, Josh Gordon! #GBvsCLE pic.twitter.com/VZnfs58864 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 10, 2017

Most importantly, Gordon says he's sober now. And at only 26 years old, he still has time to accomplish his goal of becoming the greatest receiver of all time.

"If you couple a healthy lifestyle with Josh Gordon and allow him to work out and play football, it's going to be a scary combination," Hoyer said. "I hope for his sake he'll be able to continue that because he'll be a star in this league."