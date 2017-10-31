Brian Orakpo: Joe Flacco should have slid earlier to avoid brutal hit

Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso said there was "no way" he could have avoided blasting Joe Flacco last Thursday on this hit that left the Ravens' quarterback concussed:

Omg Joe Flacco. Toss kiko for that. pic.twitter.com/s18bRdHrd5 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 27, 2017

"When a guy slides, the target is very small. I just think it [Flacco's slide] was a second late, which is why I hit him, to be honest with you, " Alonso explained after the game. "At first I was anticipating I thought he was going to slide. And then it got to a point where I was like, 'I got to him,' because he slid too late."

On Monday, Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo had a message for Flacco and every other NFL quarterback: Slide earlier.

"It's definitely unfortunate," Orakpo said, via the Tennessean. "But Flacco needs to get down a little earlier if you want to avoid that. I mean, just play the next down. Don't be trying to reach for the first down. That's what happens. Old buddy Kiko was in the situation where the guy's still running the ball, and any defender will tell you they'll do the same thing.

"Just get down early, play the next down, and you won't be in that situation. That goes for any quarterback that's out there, man. Don't go out there running around, trying to make a play when it's not necessary."

The Titans (4-3) host the Ravens (4-4) on Sunday and Ravens coach John Harbaugh said there's a "good chance" Flacco plays.

"As I have said before," Harbaugh said, "I am not a doctor, but I play one in press conferences. That is my diagnosis."

Last Thursday night, Harbaugh didn't want to weigh on whether Alonso should have been ejected for his hit on Flacco though Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin called it "a dirty play."

On Monday, Titans safety Kevin Byard said "It was a pretty nasty hit," adding: "Do I think it was legal or not legal? I don't really think that's up to me, but I know for a fact, playing defense, knowing it was third-and-long, he was trying to get the first down, and I'm pretty sure Kiko Alonso didn't want him to get the first down, so it's kind of a bang-bang type deal."

Alonso texted Flacco to apologize for the hit, according to ESPN.com.