Brian Robinson Jr. is headed to San Francisco. The Washington Commanders have traded the veteran running back to the 49ers in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, according to ESPN.

Robinson is the second notable offensive player the 49ers have traded for this week. San Francisco recently acquired receiver and former second-round pick Skyy Moore from the Chiefs in a trade that involved 2027 sixth- and seventh-round picks.

The news of Robinson's trade is not surprising given that he and the Commanders had mutually agreed that he wouldn't play in the team's preseason finale. Robinson, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, has a base salary of $3.4 million for the upcoming season, and the Commanders will take on some of that money despite the trade, according to NFL Network.

A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Robinson is coming off of a 2024 season that saw him set career-highs with 799 rushing yards and eight touchdown runs. During his three years in Washington, Robinson ran for 2,329 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He also caught 65 of 80 targets for 587 yards and five touchdowns.

Robinson is joining a 49ers backfield that is led by former All-Pro Christian McCaffrey, who is hoping to return to form this year after injuries hindered him during the 2024 season. The 49ers' backfield also includes Isaac Guerendo, Jeff Wilson and Jordan James, who is currently dealing with an injury.

In Washington, the Commanders will now lean more on running backs Austin Ekeler, Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Chris Rodriguez. A longtime Charger and talented pass-catcher, Ekeler amassed 733 all-purpose yards last season, his first in Washington. Croskey-Merritt is a seventh-round pick who played in just one game for Arizona last season due to eligibility issues. In 2023, he rushed for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns (while averaging 6.3 yards per carry) for New Mexico.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, is a two-year NFL veteran who's rushed for a career 420 yards and four touchdowns for Washington. Commanders coach Dan Quinn is expecting a jump from Rodriguez, whose body transformation this offseason has him looking more fluid in the passing game.

"This is a guy who's changed his body," Quinn said. "... He's always been a strong runner. That was Chris coming out from college at Kentucky to here. And you saw that in the way he got his opportunity, some in some four minutes to finish some games, but he's very consistent in his tracks, in his run game."