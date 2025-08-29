After trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys look much less like a Super Bowl contender -- at least on paper. Despite that big downgrade on defense, coach Brian Schottenheimer says his team's goal is still to lift the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

In his first press conference since the Parsons trade, Schottenheimer was adamant that the Cowboys' internal expectations haven't changed, even with the loss of their star edge rusher.

"Nothing has changed," Schottenheimer said. "My goals haven't changed. Our team goals haven't changed. I hit the players on that today after I talked about the tough couple days for all the guys. It doesn't change. The standard is the standard."

Asked by our own Garrett Podell how trading Parsons gets the Cowboys any closer to those Super Bowl aspirations, Schottenheimer replied by saying that it takes more than one player to win a championship in the NFL.

"I would say Micah is an incredible player," Schottenheimer said. "Nobody disputes that. He's a great player, but this is the ultimate team game. It's the ultimate team game, and we're not going to win a championship with just one person.

"It's going to take variations of the 69 guys plus that we have on this roster. Injuries are a big part of this. We've built our depth up, and we've done those things. Those would be the things I would say. At the end of the day, this is the greatest team sport in the world, and you have to have pieces in place. I think we have a lot of really good players in place."

While it's true that no one player can drag a team to a Super Bowl, some players can do a little more dragging than others. The impact that Parsons makes was evident in the immediate aftermath of the trade.

The Packers' Super Bowl 60 odds dipped sharply and put them into the next tier up with five or six of the very best teams in the league. The Cowboys, a team that already had some work to do in order to win it all, saw their odds rise rather quickly.

Schottenheimer added that he hasn't spoken with Parsons since the trade, but he won't have to wait long to see him again. The Packers visit the Cowboys in Week 4, and Schottenheimer said that matchup will be "a ball."

The Dallas offensive line and the fans in AT&T Stadium may not feel the same way, but there's no doubt all eyes will be on that matchup as the Cowboys try to prove that they're still capable of competing with and beating the league's best.