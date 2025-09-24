One of the NFL games of the week takes place in Dallas this Sunday, as the 1-2 Cowboys welcome the 2-1 Green Bay Packers to AT&T Stadium. These two teams shocked the sports world less than a month ago, when the Cowboys agreed to trade star pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. Now, Parsons makes his return to Dallas.

Things aren't going so well in Dallas right now. The Cowboys were just blown out by the previously winless Chicago Bears, 31-14, and are now dealing with numerous notable injuries. Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and offensive guard Tyler Booker are not expected to play this week after suffering high ankle sprains on Sunday, and the team is already without center Cooper Beebe. Can the Cowboys find a way to overcome these injuries and upset the Packers? Coach Brian Schottenheimer says yes.

"But injuries are part of the game. (The Packers) are probably going to be without their tackle so you lose players and next man up, you move up. And the one thing it never can be and never will be is an excuse," Schottenheimer said, via CBS Sports' Garrett Podell. "We're good enough to beat the Packers without CeeDee and Book and the guys we could be missing. But the only way you do that is if you play well and execute and if you don't you put yourself in a tough spot. So we have to do that and that starts with today's practice."

George Pickens has an opportunity to be Dak Prescott's true No. 1 wide receiver for the first time with Lamb likely out, so he's one of the players key to an upset. Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin will also likely be given more touches. Expect tight end Jake Ferguson to see copious targets. Last week, he caught a career-high 13 of 14 passes for 82 yards.

Regarding the offensive line, Schottenheimer said the Cowboys will try out T.J. Bass, Trevor Keegan and Hakeem Adeniji at right guard with Booker out. Brock Hoffman has filled in at center for Beebe.

Wide receiver and offensive line are just two question marks when it comes to the Cowboys. The No. 1 issue has to be the performance of the defense. The Cowboys rank bottom six in total yards allowed per game (397.7) and points allowed per game (30.7). Over the past two games, the Cowboys secondary has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 71% of their throws for 360 yards per game, seven touchdowns and one interception. Jordan Love could have a big day.

The Packers have won five straight meetings vs. the Cowboys, including playoffs, and 10 out of the last 11. Schottenheimer says they are good enough to break the streak on Sunday.