The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered more than just a 30-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, as their top three wide receivers were injured. Christian Kirk suffered a broken collarbone while trying to make a catch downfield, Gabe Davis went down with a shoulder injury and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. suffered an injury that sidelined him during the second half against Green Bay.

On Monday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters that Thomas is day-to-day with a contusion on the left side of his chest, via ESPN, and that there's a chance he could play in Week 9. ESPN previously reported that Thomas could miss 2-4 weeks with his chest/rib injury, but the MRI results were positive.

The No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft led the Jaguars in receiving on Sunday with 60 yards and one touchdown on three receptions despite exiting the contest.

Brian Thomas Jr. JAC • WR • #7 TAR 49 REC 33 REC YDs 573 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Thomas leads all rookies in receiving with 573 yards and five touchdowns on 33 receptions. His 575 receiving yards are tied with Garrett Wilson for sixth in the NFL. Thomas has also caught the most touchdowns through a player's first eight career games in Jaguars franchise history.

The Jaguars will need to add receivers to their active roster. As of now, Parker Washington and Tim Jones are the only healthy pass-catchers. The Jaguars are scheduled to take on the 5-2 Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday.